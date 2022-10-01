Letters to the Editor: A wrong move could make things go nuclear

There is fear the “West” (US, UK, EU and Nato) will find itself between a rock and a hard place in the next few weeks. Russia has held its referendum; it is irrelevant whether the poll is valid or false.

The four provinces are within Russia’s possession, and have been declared integral parts of the Russian Federation. An ultimatum will likely be issued that any attack on these areas will be regarded as declaration of war against Russia itself.

It is further likely to be declared that if Ukraine continues to attack in attempt to win these provinces back, a significant target will be utterly destroyed; possibly by nuclear means, and that any partner of the “West” continuing to supply weapons that facilitate such attacks, will be regarded as at war with Russia.

The decision to be made by the West will be whether to call Russia’s bluff or back off from support of Ukraine; persuading it instead to cease hostilities and make peace with Russia. If the decision is to call the bluff, we are into a full scale nuclear war since Russia, with a population of over 140m, is in no way equipped to wage conventional warfare against far superior forces drawn from combined populations of almost a billion. Russia, however, according to reports, has advantage in nuclear weaponry.

If the decision is for cessation of hostilities, the West will suffer very substantial loss of credibility, but an enormous number of lives and possibly the whole human race will, for the moment, be saved.

Russia would do well not to trumpet such an outcome as anything other than success of common sense in the face of inevitable catastrophe.

It would also bode well if Russia offered, and the EU accepted, immediate restoration of oil, gas, and fertilizer supplies substantially discounted.

It will take many years, probably decades, to restore normal, tolerant and co-existent relations between the protagonists again. They should be aided, however, by the lessons learned from this impasse and good fortune of just about avoiding nuclear conflagration.

It is to be hoped the whole world will put this lesson into practice and realise that living together is far superior to dying together. Let us wish the peacemakers well.

Padraic Neary

Tubbercurry

Co Sligo

Protecting our waters is vital

Recent events involving the Nord Stream Gas pipelines, highlights the vulnerability of sub-sea infrastructure.

Given the importance of data cables and connectivity for the Irish economy, protecting such infrastructure is vital.

The current crisis in the naval service regarding the inability to retain skilled personnel, needs to be addressed urgently.

The improved sea-going allowance, as announced by Defence Minister Simon Coveney a number of months ago, needs to be implemented without further delay.

The ability to put vessels to sea is vital, at a time of a deteriorating European security environment.

Future investment in new vessels should consider the ability to detect and deal with sub-sea threats.

As an island nation, the ability to effectively patrol and monitor our maritime domain is vital for the continuing economic development, and stability of the State.

Conor Hogarty

Blackrock

Co Dublin

We must respond to budget at election

Listening to government ministers and party representatives commending themselves on the budget, I must ask the question: “Are these people deaf and blind?”

It seems once again they choose to ignore the many people calling local radio talk shows, complaining about how badly they feel they have been treated in this budget.

However, we the people have voted these politicians into power, and must take responsibility next election.

Michael A Moriarty

Rochestown

Co Cork

What happens when the money runs out?

The wary within prompts me to ask, what happens next January or February, if we don’t have another €11bn lying around to paste over the cracks?

Jim O’Sullivan

Rathedmond

Co Sligo

Holiday home threat to Gaeltacht natives

I’m delighted this important issue of our native language is being highlighted (Holiday homes ‘one of greatest threats’ to Irish language survival in Gaeltacht areas, Irish Examiner, September 27).

We have lost too many of our local traditions, and our small local communities have also been decimated.

No local Garda station, no local post offices in many many areas, no local bank branches, no local clinics, no local creameries, no local butchers.

Our Irish language is precious, and needs to be protected and encouraged to grow.

People who just buy houses or land, and only live in them on a few weekends, are endangering the growth of our native language.

Our young people who want to live and work in these Irish language areas, are not being helped by Government.

Martin Horohan

Co Kilkenny

Second homes killing Gaeltacht

There is no greater delight than listening to the native speakers of Irish on RnaG.

Such a beautiful language, but it is shocking that this minority community, our greatest linguistic treasure, is being forced out of the Gaeltachtaí due to the invasion of holiday homes.

That is like telling a Frenchman, for example, to live in England, as there is no room for him at home.

Our native speakers must be allowed to live in the territory of their language. Without them, there is no Gaeltacht.

Why should these locals be displaced by owners of second homes?

Moreover, many holiday home owners and others who have moved to live there, do not speak Irish, which makes them a threat to the Irish language and the continuity of the Gaeltacht, that we have a duty to protect.

The experts have stated the Gaeltacht is under serious threat, is shrinking, and will vanish.

Tough emergency measures are needed if the Gaeltacht is to survive. The government must waken up to this alarm, and pass legislation for the compulsory purchase of these holiday homes.

The embattled native speakers and their families will then have the chance to buy a house and live at home in the Gaeltacht, the cradle of Gaeilge.

Our language is an intangible cultural wealth and its speakers must be respected.

Allow the Irish-speaking natives to return and live in the Gaeltacht.

Go n-éirí go geal leo, agus go dté an teanga slán.

Mary Reynolds

Dublin 6

Looking forward to the greenway

Regarding the story stating that: ‘Cork residents say council is ‘ramming’ greenway into their community’ (Irish Examiner, September 25), many residents in Carrigaline are really excited about the new greenway!

We look forward to our children walking, scooting, and cycling safely to school, and reducing the increasing gridlock in the village every morning.

We look forward to lovely leisure cycles, and welcoming Lee to Sea visitors to enjoy the amenties and small businesses, in Carrigaline and Crosshaven.

We look forward to making another step towards net zero.

Roll on the greenway — we have waited too long already.

Deirdre Ní Mhurchu

Carrigaline

Co Cork

Avoiding war begins with early education

The UN has been deplorably unsuccessful in its attempts to eliminate wars, and especially the underlying mindsets of countries who favour military responses to conflicts.

And now we are in yet another major devastating war.

My proposed ‘fresh thinking’ for a long term solution to ending wars is simply this: changing various countries’ mindsets that accept violence as a legitimate means for settling disputes, must begin in early childhood, when the child learns various forms of socialisation and measured responses.

This is when lessons in conflict resolution — of course, prepared with sensitivity to the stage of development of the child — should be introduced.

They learn measured responses, and they become so habitual that this is how all conflicts are resolved in civilised society, that the very thought of wars being anything but madness becomes the accepted norm.

Yet at present, there is just a lukewarm response by educators to training children — even toddlers, if possible — in non-violent forms of conflict resolution.

If children are unskilled in these social strategies, how can we expect them to grow up with a firm conviction that this is how all disputes —personal, geo-political, whatever, are resolved — and that military responses with countless dead and wounded belong to our unenlightened past.

Imelda O’Connor

Carrigaline

Co Cork