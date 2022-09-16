Letters to the Editor: Do nation’s politicians stand for anything at this stage?

What is going on in the political mind these days? Flip-flopping on principles and beliefs now seems a daily occurrence. Your report, “Fianna Fáil minister who campaigned against abortion now says law does not go far enough” (Irish Examiner 12/9), informs us Anne Rabbitte has now joined her party leader on the other side of the abortion debate. It is a seismic shift by any comparison.

So, what is happening in the political establishment? Are they getting desperate as others surge in popularity? Are they feeling the grip on power and privilege slip through their fingers? As they desperately try to wriggle and shift position in an attempt to remain relevant, a very real danger they face is being perceived by the electorate as standing for nothing.

Jim O’Sullivan

Rathedmond

Sligo

Country needs SF to clear the decks

In relation to the article, Varadkar: Sinn Féin would leave Ireland ‘outside the tent’ beside Orbán’s far-right, ( Irish Examiner, Sep 9).

Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael have shown they can’t fix the problems they have created in areas such as health and housing. The people of this country need a change regardless of what the ordinary Joe Soap thinks of Sinn Féin.

It is time to clear the decks and bring in fresh brains, you can’t teach old dogs new tricks.

Pat Loughran

Enniscorthy

Co Wexford

Are taxes paying for party think-ins?

Reading about all these political party think ins raises a question — who is picking up the bill for the relative parties?

If, as I suspect, it is the taxpayer then the question is why? When were we asked to fund what basically is a jolly weekend away?

As a taxpayer, I for one want to know it’s not my tax funding the gathering.

Martin Smith

Santry

Dublin 9

Tom Cavanagh was a true hero

Let nobody underestimate the contribution of Tom Cavanagh to the community and voluntary sector in Cork City through his extraordinarily generous Tomar Trust (Cork philanthropist Tom Cavanagh dies aged 92’ Irish Examiner, Sep 9).

Our charity, Cork Counselling Services, are indebted to him for assisting the financing of our premises in Fr Mathew St at a time when funding for mental health was very precarious.

He engaged personally with the organisations he funded.

He lifted the organisation bonnet, checked the engine, kicked the tyres, then ran the numbers. Once he was satisfied, he made hugely generous donations without fuss or publicity.

Hugh Morley

Cork Counselling Services

Fr Mathew St

Cork

God’s megaphone inspires new priest

I was so happy to read about Mark Nestor (‘God was outside with a megaphone calling’ — Clare councillor to become a priest, Irish Examiner, Sep 8). It is indeed great news. We need people like him in the Catholic Church. I pray the holy spirit will guide him throughout his studies for the priesthood. I will keep him in my prayers. God bless you, Mark.

Kathleen Power

Portlaw

Co Waterford

Russia’s enablers must pay the price

In the postmortem of the war in Ukraine, those countries that sided with Russia must pay a price for supporting tyranny.

Kevin T Finn

Mitchelstown

Co Cork

Domestic violence register worldwide

There should be an international-linked Domestic Violence Register put in place online (New garda register for those convicted of domestic violence to be rolled out, Irish Examiner, June 28).

I got away from my abuser 12 years ago and I thought I was free but the psychological abuse has left many scars.

Leona Fanning

Balbriggan

Co Dublin

Lowry born of Irish golfing monarchy

Shane Lowry is an old-fashioned pro. Magical tempo and short game wizardry.

A fearless competitor and a great heir to the old Irish golfing monarchy.

Golf is a quintessentially Irish game.

Let no one tell you otherwise. Hon, Lowry!

Michael Deasy

Bandon

Co Cork

Queen leaves a fractured country

The United Kingdom, for the last seven decades, has been habituated to one royal figurehead, Queen Elizabeth II.

Her long rule spanned the bleak austerity of the 1950s and a decrepit empire lurching toward its destruction to a post-pandemic Britain grasping for some direction and cohesion.

The country she vacated is fractured, fragile and on the threshold of another deep winter of discontent.

It is amazing how much shock the death of a 96-year-old woman can prompt,

But with longevity she became a reassuring presence, beyond the fray of domestic politics, and reached out to ordinary people.

This period of national mourning has arrived with imperfect timing, amid high inflation, energy prices spiralling out of control and a new, untested government.

Gerard Coughlan

Kilnamanagh

Dublin 24

Prone’s facts on queen awry

I have just read Terry Prone’s article concerning the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

I am an English lady living at present in the Republic of Ireland.

I make no comment on Terry Prone’s point of view.

This is a nation that prides itself in free speech and so Terry Prone has every right to express her point of view.

She should, however, check her facts before she puts them into print.

King George 5th was the Queen’s grandfather, not father. He died on 20th January 1936.

Her father was King George 6th and he died peacefully in his sleep at Sandringham House, Norfolk sometime between 5th/6th January 1952.

Marilyn Cassey

Castletownroche

Co Cork

Funereal pomp will harm new king

No doubt many of your readers have access to UK TV and are aware of the wall to wall coverage of the funeral arrangements of the late Queen.

While one can have sympathy for the grieving relatives, not everyone approves of the manner in which these proceedings are being conducted.

The extravagant pomp will in the long term make life more difficult for the new King as it will turn people against the monarchy as such.

This is more relevant here in Scotland where indifference and even hostility to the monarchy is more prevalent than in England, the latter country being more deferential in attitudes.

Drew Reid

Carronshore, Falkirk

Scotland