Letters to the Editor: Legislation already exists to deal with protests

When I read the article — ‘Legislation to ban anti-abortion protests outside facilities to come into force’ (Irish Examiner, online, July 12) — my cynicism in relation to this current Government reached a level I hardly thought possible.

When the State’s highest ranking police officer, Commissioner Drew Harris, has categorically stated that there is no need for such legislation and the government ignores him, one needs no further evidence that this Government is one that responds to vested interests rather than the actual needs of its citizens.

For years our crime levels have reached alarming proportions. Yet the government wants to now burden our An Garda Síochána with implementing laws that cater to the agendas of pressure groups that see crimes where there are none.

Neil Carmody

Harold’s Cross

Dublin 6

Mind boggles at baggage handling

I am writing in relation to the article — ‘Baggage handling: How 500 bags a day go missing from Dublin Airport’ (Irish Examiner, online, July 12).

When I read that aircraft captains actually take off knowing that bags — that are paid for — are not in the hold but left behind, I know we have entered the end of air travel as we once knew it.

Imagine having a pilot knowingly take off to a destination knowing his passenger’s bags are not on board? The mind boggles.

Denis Crowley

Dublin

Sad indifference to people’s property

It is with much sadness that I write this letter. Having recently returned from a holiday in Italy I made my way to the airport baggage collection area to be met with blocks of luggage just lying around.

However, the most devastating part of this was to see luggage of all kinds just lying on the carousel. Nobody could be bothered to even remove it. It showed total indifference to people’s property.

There is no collective responsibility or accountability at any level. Is this now the image that we want to portray to visitors to our country?

Covid appears to be blamed for everything but there was only about 1% of people wearing masks, including staff.

I left the airport deflated and ashamed to be Irish.

Nuala McAleer

Co Tyrone

Age of author is irrelevant to story

With regard to the article about author Lisa Jewell by Suzanne Harrington — ‘I was about to spend the next six years married to someone who was a coercive controller’ (Irish Examiner, Weekend, July 9) — why was the author’s appearance commented on?

Is ageing really something you want to put into younger people’s minds to be self conscious about? Of what is or isn’t ‘good’ or ‘not good’ for an age. This is irrelevant to the article, and shallow. I was surprised it was commented on by a female writer, too.

Is our appearance really a topic of interest to the public? Is our appearance still a feature worthy of remark? Amidst the celebration of an author’s success? Is it really worth attention? Are we really still keeping each other down at a patriarchal level?

Saoirse Hannigan

Renmore

Galway

Rushing legislation through the Dáil

Applying the most basic logic to the rushing through of legislation without proper debate before the summer recess of the Dáil must lead one to the conclusion that such legislation is deeply flawed.

This practice breaches the principles both of democracy and of justice itself. That some politicians consider this to be ‘the norm’ illustrates the calibre of some ‘representatives’ elected to Dáil Éireann.

The powers of the President are limited but if he is required by law to ‘sign off’ on such legislation in order to facilitate its progress into law, and given that his own office is also put under time pressure by having to scrutinise multiple pieces of legislation in a short space of time, then surely he would have the approval of the citizens were he to refuse to sign off on such legislation until both the Dáil and his office has had proper time to scrutinise it.

Joe Brennan

Ballinspittle

Co Cork

Accepting new levels of mediocrity

Our acceptance of mediocrity as an acceptable standard in public and private life, has led to the inevitable drift where incompetence — and worse — have become the acceptable norm.

There are so many examples of this, it would be impossible to list them all, so instead, I’ll name just one that is an obvious exception to what has become the rule.

I’ll let ye all know when I can do so.

Liam Power

Dundalk

Co Louth

Government fits the tab of ‘cynical’

The Taoiseach described the motion of no confidence as “cynical”.

Others may say this is a term more applicable to the present Government.

“Self-serving narcissists” is a term I heard used when referring to the present Government.

I suggest the founding members of Fianna Fáil would be very concerned with the path taken by the party leaders over the past number of years.

Michael A Moriarty

Rochestown

Cork

Game, set, and match for Micheál

Robert Sullivan states in — ‘Micheál Martin v Boris Johnson’ (Irish Examiner, Letters, July 10) — that Micheál Martin is no match, as a politician, for Boris Johnson. I can but quote John Mc Enroe: “You cannot be serious”.

Tom Gilsenan

Beaumont

Dublin 9

McHugh’s support for Government

I had thought Joe McHugh had seen sense at last by deciding to do the right thing and vote against a wishy-washy government document on Mica that fell far short of what families affected by houses falling apart needed.

However, with the passing of a week or so, Joe is back voting confidence in the Government that allows the same Cabinet to put in place policies which he so bravely stood against?

Is he taking the mickey or what?

James Woods

Gort an Choirce

Dún na nGall

We must generate our own power

I am writing in relation to the article — ‘Second power cable to France urged’ (Irish Examiner, July 12).

Even if you describe such interconnectors as a two-way street over which we can export our surplus electricty, you will find the concept is totally improbable.

In Ireland we have been steadily shutting down all our native fuel stations, imported solid fuel Stations, and resting those in Cork harbour during the closure of the Kinsale field.

We certainly increased energy from wind power but are putting our faith now in making up a looming shortfall via a country more than 500 kilometres away.

The shortfall might need a Lazarus project involving a mix of closed stations. If you say that depending on Russia, as a source of power, “is a mistake in policy” then obviously depending on France has the potential to be also a long term mistake when those in Europe are facing power outages. France had to import vast quantities of power last winter.

Overall we must face the inevitable and consider steps to making this island self sufficient in power generation, even if at an nuclear level.

John Jordan

Cloyne

Co Cork