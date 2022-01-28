Your view: It’s lunacy to continue baiting Russia

Moderate voices are urgently required to restrain the vociferous warmongers of NATO against Russia.

It is noteworthy that Joe Biden and Boris Johnson are desperately fighting for survival in their domestic political lives, hence their attempts to distract their voters by pointing to imaginary foreign dangers.

It is absolute lunacy to continue baiting Russia like this. Europe and the world suffered cataclysmic destruction in World War 2.

Is it that collective amnesia about the reality of nuclear war has taken hold of Western leaders?

Putin only wants to stop Nato's ever encircling and self-righteous attempts to strangle his country. What next if Ukraine and Kazakhstan join Nato: the eventual dismemberment of Russia?

Any student of history will readily see that Russia will not and cannot allow this to happen.

Maurice O’Callaghan

Kilmacud Road,

Stillorgan

Co Dublin

Well done to the fishermen

Congratulations to the brave fisherman who will protect their fishing grounds and shame on the government that says to them "you are out there on your own". What kind of government is that?

Joyce Anderson

Belgooly

Co Cork

Russia not the cause of high energy costs

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan, when asked about the paltry contribution of €100 towards domestic electricity bills in March, seemed quick to blame Putin and Russia for the escalating cost of Ireland's energy and electricity supply.

One might ask of the minister, did Russia bring in recent Carbon Taxes (with a promise from the Green Party of 'more to come')?

Did Russia close down Ireland's indigenous power stations?

Did Russia impose the PSO (Public Service Obligation) Levy?

Can Russia be blamed for this country having some of the highest electricity bills in the EU?

Tom Baldwin

Midleton

Co. Cork

Let's not forget Crimea

Robert Sullivan, in his letter on January 24, says that western countries are being 'ridiculous' when they talk about the Russian 'imagined' invasion of Ukraine.

Russia has already invaded the UN member that is Ukraine and taken over Crimea. Nothing imagined about that.

What should western countries do when a member of the UN is invaded? Grovel?

Anthony Leavy

Sutton

Dublin 13

It's an act of aggression

Following the message of discouragement to the Russian military’s proposed artillery drills in Ireland’s maritime exclusive economic zone, which will be catastrophic to our marine life, any incursion should be viewed as the aggressive act that it is.

Eve Parnell

James Street

Dublin 8

Coveney's Russia retort embarrassing

One did not know where to look away to in embarrassment when I heard Simon Coveney with his 'cop-yerself-on-Russia' outburst.

But at least there'll be local Cork fishermen out there in international waters to put manners on Russia on the day, it appears. We're in safe hands then.

Robert Sullivan

Bantry

Co.Cork.

Pope must tackle German sex abuse

The outcome of a German Catholic Church report into the clerical sex abuse and cover-up of 497 victims is another devastating blow for the credibility of the Catholic Church.

What makes this report even more damaging is that it presents 'credible evidence' that the future Pope, Benedict XVI, protected paedophile priests and, in particular, one serial paedophile cleric, rather than their vulnerable victims when he was Archbishop of Munich and Friesing from 1977 to 1982.

How Pope Francis deals with these credible allegations against his predecessor, which have been around for a long time, will largely determine his credibility as a Pope.

He has no choice; he must assure the faithful that clerical sex abuse and its cover-up will not be tolerated even at the highest level.

Brendan Butler

Malahide,

Co Dublin

Every week is Catholic Schools Week

Apparently, this is Catholic Schools Week. Unfortunately, for almost 90% of our schools, so is every other week.

Time to separate church and state!

Bernie Linnane

Dromahair

Co Leitrim.

Sex workers deserve better than this law

The findings of Amnesty International’s report on the harmful impact of Part 4 of the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences) Act 2017 on sex workers in Ireland is both timely and crucial in assisting the Oireachtas in understanding its obligations and its outright failings to date.

Vulnerable workers on the ground here in Ireland suffer the consequences of a law driven on how best to drive women out of sex work, even where it meant violence against sex workers would increase dramatically.

Ireland should, in 2022, be beyond this religiously-driven and delusional ideology that determines some work simply isn’t work because someone else finds the work morally repugnant and that workers can be driven, en masse, out of work simply by making their work more dangerous.

It’s well past the time now for members of the Oireachtas to grow up and address sex work as mature adults, taking their own personal and mostly religiously-driven personal judgements out of the equation. Sex workers deserve better than this law.

Tomás Heneghan

East Wall

Dublin 3

Restrictions dropped, now for soap prices

Now that most of the pandemic restrictions have been dropped, I look forward to the price of hand soap following suit.

Eve Parnell

James Street

Dublin 8