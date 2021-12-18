Your View: Ireland always shows its concern for downtrodden

As we approach our second Covid Christmas, it is important to remember that, if it is tough in Ireland, it has become almost unbearable in many parts of the world. And it’s not just because of the pandemic.

The combination of Covid, climate change, conflict and the rising cost of food is driving

millions of people to desperation. Famine, which we thought was consigned to history, is back

with a vengeance and 43 million people are now on the brink of starvation.

The world is off track and millions of people have no access to vaccines, food, shelter, protection.

However — and it’s a big however — the compassion and generosity of the Irish people remains undented and ever more vital. In the 53 years since Concern was formed as a response to the Biafra famine, the public continues to be our biggest supporter.

And it is a strong network of giving that allows us to respond to a global crisis, keep children in school, and scale up nutrition services to mothers and young children, roll out vaccines to hundreds of thousands of frontline health workers and so much more.

What has always mattered is that you are there when things are tough.

The Afghan women who work with Concern expressed this best to me on a call when returning to work after the Taliban regained power in their country — ‘We know the challenges but we are professional humanitarians

and this is our job. We are the link between Concern and the women in the community. We will do what we have to, we just need support.’

And my message to them and to every one of the 4,780 Concern staff who all work in remote or insecure parts of the world, is simply this; the Irish public have your back, they are not going anywhere, and neither are we.

Thank you.

Dominic MacSorley

CEO, Concern Worldwide

52-55 Camden Street, Dublin 2

Make Curraheen cycleway happen

Plans for a cycleway on the Curraheen Road offer a fantastic opportunity to create a connected and coherent cycle network in Bishopstown.

According to the Central Statistics Office, half of all trips under 2km in Ireland are taken in cars. We know that our transport emissions need to drop by 50% before the end of the decade as part of Ireland’s climate action.

According to the peer-reviewed medical trade journal BMJ, cycling to work reduces the risk of developing cancer and heart disease. We know these are some of the leading causes of mortality in Ireland. According to a poll taken by One4All Ireland last year, 65% of people felt that upgrades to cycle infrastructure made it safer to travel by bike. We know that high-quality cycle routes offer more people that opportunity.

As chair of the Cork Cycling Campaign, I am calling on elected representatives and management of Cork City Council to show leadership in January and help ensure that the plans for Curraheen become a reality.

Conn Donovan

Rochestown

Cork

Sinn Féin: Uniting territory more than people

Many people living on this island want a united Ireland. I am one of them. The idea is no one’s personal property and it means different things to different people. Recent polling and analysis on this point have been very revealing. Sinn Féin and its supporters have an easy simplistic unworkable vision. They are far more interested in uniting territory than they are in uniting people. Territory is about lines on a map. Unity is about living with people who disagree with you

Michael Deasy

Bandon

Co Cork

Animal welfare: Show me the money

On December 15, Animal Welfare Awareness Day, the Taoiseach hailed the work of people who strive to alleviate the plight of animals in Ireland and stated, in a video tweet: “I encourage people to look after and take good care of our animals”. His message came as the Government announced the allocation of €3.7m to animal charities.

While I welcome any financial support for animal welfare, this allocation represents a mere 4% of the amount doled out to horse and greyhound racing a fortnight earlier. These received a whopping €88m in State grants, despite both industries claiming to be runaway money spinners.

What does this say about Government priorities?

John Fitzgerald

Callan

Co Kilkenny

Sinn Féin ‘uniquely murderous’, ah now

’Tis the season to be reflecting on Sinn Féin’s past (fa la la). Mick Clifford wrote Sinn Féin’s goal of unification “was pursued through supporting the killing of human beings”. A letter writer said she agreed with most of the party’s policies, but she would never vote Sinn Féin.

Where does that leave the 35%-plus of people who will vote for Sinn Féin to form the next government? Scratching the heads at the high and very much double standards of the conservative section of Irish society.

The British military still supports killing to achieve their aims (see Afghanistan). Boris et al are not pounded over with a hammer daily to renounce their violent past (though he may be for other things).

From 1970 to today is the same length of time as 1921 to 1970. Let’s not forget the “killing history” of Fine Gael’s heritage. Vicious reprisals and executions of political opponents in the pre-Republic Free State, crushing left-wing movements. Nor Fianna Fáil’s violent past both as the “Republican party” in defeating the British (presumably through the killing of human beings). Its shameful religious-based violence against women and the vulnerable of society lasted up to the 1990s and beyond.

It’s a strange thing to see the unionists and the British political parties treated as “normal” after hundreds of years of deadly global empire, but the one republican political party singled out as uniquely murderous. Colonial mindset, perhaps?

Fachtna O’Raftery

Emmett Square

Clonakilty

Co Cork

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer and Taoiseach Micheal Martin (right) speaking to the media at Government Buildings, Dublin. The Taoiseach announced the Cabinet has agreed to introduce an 8pm closing time for hospitality amid growing concern about the new Omicron variant. Picture: Julien Behal/PA Wire

Why should people be restricted again?

Last Christmas we had very harsh restrictions and lockdowns, as the vaccine was not available.

This Christmas a high percentage of the population have had 2/3 vaccines and are looking forward to celebrating Christmas and the new year with family and friends, so why should people be restricted again? Restaurants and pubs are adhering to the rules. Let’s keep going forward not backwards.

Susan Burke

Cahir

Tipperary

Ireland can play its part in the Middle East

According to Iran’s former foreign minister, the imposition of US sanctions on Tehran has cost the Iranians an estimated US$ 1 trillion, with the economy having contracted by 7% between 2019-2020.

The negative impact on ordinary Iranians has been immense. They continue to feel the fallout from the approach taken by both their government and the significant pressure piled on by Washington.

Whilst not perfect, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) did provide a platform from which to build trust and manage tensions in the Middle East. Sadly, hopes of a stable outcome are now fading fast.

As the Iranian Ambassador to Ireland, Dr Masoud Eslami stated recently, ‘Ireland’s role as the facilitator of the UN Security Council’s Resolution 2231, covering the JCPOA, is an administrative rather than a substantive role’.

That said, Ireland through its position on the UN Security Council, can play its part in the failing states of the Middle East where Tehran boasts of its influence through the ‘axis of defence,’ namely; Iraq, Lebanon, Syria and Yemen.

Colin Lee

Ballinteer

Dublin