Letters to the Editor: No parent or child should be left in legal limbo

Also, I would query their mode of transport to the event. If they used air transport or other fossil fuel transport, then they would have potentially increased global warming. Is it double jeopardy?
Of course, Robert Watt is laughing all the way to the bank, not only with his obscene salary but also with additional perks and gross pension. This is at a time when this country is on its knees economically. There is no other country in the developed world that pays such salaries to individuals in similar positions. It is an absolute disgrace and a further indictment of the political class supposedly running this country.