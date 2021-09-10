Letters to the Editor: Coveney’s resignation would be a travesty

I am writing to you in a state of agitation. At the outset I need to say that I am not traditionally a Fine Gael voter but I am becoming increasingly uneasy about the tone of the debate in relation to Katherine Zappone. I completely agree that the special envoy appointment could — and should — have been handled in a better way.

I recognise that our print media and broadcasters have a duty to hold our government to account, however, it seems to me there is an appetite in the media — and in the opposition — for Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney to resign.

I feel that the fact that Ireland has assumed the Presidency of the UN Security Council, which is in no small way due to the efforts of Simon Coveney, is being overlooked in the debate.

This is such a huge honour for us and is a really important and powerful position to be in.

There is scope for Ireland to influence important issues on the world stage.

It is important that our representative on the Security Council is a skilled and experienced politician, as Simon Coveney has shown himself to be.

In the last weeks one of the most dramatic humanitarian crises has occurred in Afghanistan requiring assistance for Irish citizens.

The government has launched a vital housing plan, and the country urgently needs to get back on track post-Covid.

However, the attention of the public has been hijacked and we are still harping on about the Katherine Zappone issue. If this were to lead to the resignation of Simon Coveney it would be a travesty.

Deirdre Martin

The Lough

Cork

FG pull strings for Katherine Zappone

In only two years, Fine Gael has greatly, and predictably, failed the people in its mismanagement of Covid, housing, and indeed, in the behaviour of its own politicians.

If FG ever gets votes again, the Irish really deserve the politicians they get.

The recent scandals are further proof that the government just doesn’t care. They arrogantly believed that no-one would ever hear about the strings pulled for Ms Zappone. Even after the FOI revelations, they still don’t care.

Dr Florence Craven

Bracknagh

Co Offaly

Zappone affair just a storm in a teacup

The Zappone affair has been inflated into a national calamity by politicians and media.

That attitude overlooks the fact that this country has had to put up with three real calamities in the last 10 years which had, and continue to have, detrimental effects on many aspects of the running of this country:

From the economic collapse, which led to the bailout; to Brexit, which is a declaration of economic war on this country by former colonial masters; and the Covid pandemic.

While government management has not been perfect in any of these cases, we do compare well internationally in how these problems were and are still being dealt with.

In any event blowing up the shambles of a minor job with a minor salary into a national calamity, while taking for granted the management of really fundamental issues, is not justified.

Anthony Leavy

Sutton

Dublin 13

End our legacy of political chicanery

This State should not be used as an instrument to be manipulated in the service of TDs or ministers. Cronyism and political nepotism, so long associated with the body politic in this state, has been endemic from municipal to government level. The residue is evident in the latest scandal enveloping Katherine Zappone.

We have endured decades of politics without principles. Those politicians found to be in breach of acceptable standards of ethics should either resign or mechanisms be introduced to have these miscreants removed.

If we are to challenge and change the legacy of political chicanery in our country, our elected representatives must be forced to adhere to principled ethical standards which embody the values of Irish society.

Tom Cooper

Templeogue

Dublin

EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen speaks during a news conference at the Torrejon military airbase in Madrid, Spain, Picture: AP Photo/Paul White

Conversations with conjunctions

We have all been weighed down by serious concerns due to the virus. Time to lighten the mood by considering the following questions.

Did someone in the EU, Ursula Von Der Leyen for example, pass a law saying the following:

If you are asked a question you must begin your answer with the word “So”.

No matter how widespread the interest in a particular issue, you cannot have a discussion, you can only have a conversation.

Perhaps your readers could have a discussion on this.

Brendan Casserly

Bishopstown

Cork

John Hume and his wife Pat at the Foyle Arts Centre in Derry back in 1998 at the announcement of his Noble Prize victory. Picture: Alan Lewis - PhotopressBelfast.co.uk

Noble calling of Pat and John Hume

Reflecting on the death of Pat Hume coming so soon after the death of her beloved husband John, we are reminded of the debt this country owes to this courageous couple who often had to plough a lonely furrow in their quest for peace and justice.

Sometimes criticised (or even attacked) on all sides John, supported by Pat who was his rock, never wavered in his determination to pursue the path of peace and justice.

In their dignity, and above all in their honesty and courage, Pat and John remind us that politics can be a great and noble calling.

John Glennon

Hollywood

Wicklow

Who get to define hate speech?

Misinterpretation of hate definition

Suzanne Harrington correctly points out the dangers of using laws to protect people’s feelings — ‘Thought crime — now that’s one to think about’ (Irish Examiner, September 6).

Politicians and their favoured groups are the ones who get to define hate speech, etc.

But who speaks for the ordinary citizen? Who speaks for common sense? Not FG, FF, SF, or Labour. They are all now only too happy to jump on every trendy bandwagon.

Karl Martin

Bayside

Dublin 13

Breeding dogs to increase their cuteness can often lead to health issues for the puppies.

A dog is not just for social media

With the Covid lockdowns there has been an increased demand for pets, especially dogs, although mainly only the cute looking ones.

The problem is that many dogs have been selectively bred to increase their cuteness and this has led to health problems for them, including bulldogs and pugs which have beathing problems due to their flat face features. This is cruel.

The Kennel Club in the UK recently issued a statement regarding the breeding of Dachshunds — ie, they should have enough ‘ground clearance’. They have been bred to be longer and have shorter legs but why?

What society should consider is providing the best possible life for their pets and that includes exercise, food and love not just ‘cuteness’. It seems that social media especially Instagram has led us in the wrong direction and probably kept us on a short leash.

Enjoy the company of your pets not just their appearance.

Dennis Fitzgerald

Melbourne

Australia

Learning by rote — and repetition

Recent coverage regarding Leaving Cert results reminds me of what an

excellent student I was. I did so well in my Leaving that I was invited back to do it again the following year.

Tom Gilsenan

Beaumont

Dublin 9

Trawlers making their way to Cork Harbour. Picture: Neil Michael

Let fishermen and farmers unite

We are familiar with the difficulties facing Irish fishermen on a daily basis — fish quotas, off-limits fishing areas, unfair competition from our friendly fellow EU partners etc. Not forgetting rough seas and the costs incurred by maintaining boats, gear, nets etc. I hardly need to touch on prices for hard won catches and the constant struggle of being treated shabbily by a government that sleeps comfortably in warm beds every night.

I would like to propose to our fishermen an idea. I suggest that the Irish Fishermen’s Organisation arrange some sort of merger with the Irish Farmers’ Association whereby while retaining complete autonomy they would enjoy greater clout and reserve under the umbrella of the greater body. This would strengthen fishermen’s resources while allowing them to function independently as normal.

Is this a silly idea? Perhaps It might be unworkable but surely at this stage anything which gives greater influence and power to those risking life and limb on “the cruel sea” is worth consideration at the very least and it also brings together our farmers and fishermen who share the daily struggle of learning to live and work with nature.

J Coughlan

Cork