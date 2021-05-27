Letters to the editor: Health Preservation Act a threat to our overall wellbeing

I think that our elected representatives in Dáil Éireann should oppose the further extension of draconian government emergency powers in Part 3 of the Health Preservation Act.

The likely further collateral damage to overall wellbeing that such an extension would cause is a source of great concern.

Government obsession with Covid to the detriment of almost everything else in our lives has led to a tragic decrease in — or cessation of — many non-Covid health services including vital diagnostic screenings.

This must have a devastating effect on countless non-Covid patients, especially those needing time-critical interventions.

I want to speak up in particular for cancer patients.

My own cancer was picked up at an early stage by routine screening in 2019 and I had excellent, timely surgery which saved my life.

Sadly, many people have for more than a year now been denied that right and opportunity because of restrictions.

This will surely lead to avoidable cancer deaths and will also cause thousands of others already languishing on endless waiting lists to suffer even longer waits.

The Health Preservation Act must be scrapped in favour of a return to balanced normality.

Rosie Cargin

Kinsale

Co Cork

Government turns ‘friendly’ blind eye

When there were fears that the US conducted kidnappings — called “extraordinary rendition” — some possibly landing at Irish airports in transit, there was never a worthwhile peep raised by our guardians of democracy in the Dáil.

Nothing happens that hasn’t happened before, but when it’s committed by our “friends” we are quite understanding in Ireland.

Robert Sullivan

Bantry

Co Cork

Houses and lives have been ruined in Donegal

My two children have achieved the greatest feat in their short lives so far — to be able to build their own houses.

However, I’m not calling them homes — because now all they have is rubble.

This is because of the presence of mica in the building blocks.

For those of you don’t understand, defective blocks with high levels of the mineral mica absorb water which can lead to cracking and cause structural failure to dwellings.

There is an opportunity for someone in government to take charge of this now and stand shoulder to shoulder with both the mica-affected homes in Donegal and the pyrite homes in Mayo and other counties.

The people are watching for this person to stand up now for everyone affected.

Denis Gillespie

Clonmany

Donegal

Humans winning battle over robots

When one hears fatalistic predictions of mass automation taking our jobs, can there be anything more reassuring than an hour or so spent using the internet?

If online for any extended period, it is only a matter of time before you are asked to verify that you are not, in fact, a robot.

This can, apparently, be confirmed by correctly identifying traffic lights as traffic lights, by recognising letters and numbers and even by simply checking a box stating “I’m not a robot”.

These tasks are familiar to any internet user but if they are beyond the wit of artificial intelligence, that suggests the robot takeover is some way off.

Osal Kelly

Ballsbridge

Dublin 4

Congratulations on appointment

The frequent discussions, debates and press articles regarding the Defence Forces’ difficulties with poor pay and conditions; the retention of critical expertise; toxic relationships with civil servants; naval ships lacking the resources to go to sea; the can-kicking effect government commissions, etc, habitually elicited a personal ‘plus ça change’ based on my lifetime of service in the force.

Major General Maureen O'Brien is the first female officer in the history of the State to reach the rank of Major General.

Well perhaps not always, congratulations Major General Maureen O’Brien on breaking through one of our few remaining national glass ceilings, a double glazed one I would suggest in this case.

Michael Gannon (Colonel retired)

St Thomas’ Square

Kilkenny

Government guilty of treason over housing crisis

Fergus Finlay’s contribution on the housing crisis is fair, rational, and indeed scholarly when compared with some of the stuff that appeared elsewhere over the previous weekend — and shines a light into a few dark corners — The biggest housing scandal? The government knows how to fix it (Irish Examiner, May 25).

But he is by far too polite, we desperately need to start calling a spade a spade and state clearly the reasons why the Government has appeared so impotent in dealing with this great social crisis.

At this stage, it is reasonable to conclude that the only reason Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael are staunchly against the construction of large-scale, social and affordable housing schemes — as previous governments referred by Mr Finlay did and is regarded rightly as the only solution — is because such developments provide limited, if any at all, profit-making opportunities for the preferred.

Indeed, there is a solid case to show that this government is totally in the grip of developers and landlords who have no desire to tackle the crisis as scarcity increases the profits to be made.

Astonishing as it may seem, we have a government that is acting in a manner that is contrary to the common good.

Treason is the proper name for what they are at; let us stop pussyfooting about and call it out for what it is.

Jim O’Sullivan

Rathedmond

Sligo

Publishing a book helped me overcome stroke

As we step out of lockdown it is appropriate to consider how we best used the amount of free time that the pandemic and subsequent restrictions allowed for.

In my case, I took up something that I had always enjoyed doing, and that was writing.

In 2013 I suffered a stroke which had a profound impact on my speech and my cognitive function.

I can clearly recall the absolute terror of that moment, of trying to speak while doing an interview on local radio, and of no words coming out of my mouth.

It is something that I am reminded of every time I do a radio interview.

In the months and years after the stroke I challenged myself time and time again to regain my ability to write with the same fluency as I had before.

The pandemic gave me a unique opportunity to work on my writing.

Being a lover of local history, I came up with the idea of recognising Tipperary people from history who were noteworthy for various different reasons.

I found that the more I looked the more I discovered, and I eventually stopped at 86.

The research and compilation on each person was quite a challenge and there were days when I would start my writing and would have to discontinue as my brain would shut down or I would experience ‘brain fog’ or I would be completely fatigued.

Suffering a stroke changed my life completely and presented me with many challenges to overcome but the challenge of having a book published was nevertheless something that I relished undertaking.

Most people will not recognise or understand the level of the challenge of cognitive impairment because it is not something visual to people but dealing with impaired cognitive function following a stroke is tremendously difficult.

Therefore, to have a book published, Tipperary People of Great Note, was for me a major achievement and to have it feature great Tipperary people of note was something to really appreciate.

Former minister, Martin Mansergh, gave important credence to the book by providing a foreword and for facilitating a painting by his late mother of ‘The Galtees and Glen of Aherlow’ for the cover of the book.

Martin Quinn

Bansha

Co Tipperary

War of words in Clare and Wexford

Is Brian Lohan trying to get Clare regarded as a county of “whingers” or is it more to do with his own lack of confidence in his management of the Clare senior hurling team — Wexford GAA chairman demands apology from Brian Lohan (Irish Examiner, online, May 24).

He was a member of a successful Clare team which won the hearts of people all over the country in the 1990s.

Now his star is waning and his entry into management is certainly not setting the world alight.

Brian Lohan should cop himself on and try to show that he can justify the trust put into his appointment as Clare senior hurling manager.

Likewise, Wexford management should not be satisfying Brian Lohan by replying to his whinging.

Tony Fagan

Enniscorthy

Co Wexford