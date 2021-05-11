Letters to the Editor: Time to take sex ed out of the classroom and move it online

May I suggest putting the subject of relationships and sexuality education online with the emphasis on follow-up class discussion, debate, and conclusion? The main block with this subject is the level of secrecy and lack of opportunity for current, open discussion in society generally about these private topics — consent, relationships, pornography.

If there were an online programme designed per class year (as is being done through Covid times for every other subject) by the Department of Education in consultation with other concerned professionals, one that teachers could easily access, it might help ‘normalise’ the content and ensure all students in the country get the same best practice based on best available knowledge at this time. And later, follow up with regular reviewing and updating, year on year.

Most parents, never mind teachers, are not up to date with best practice so why should it be put on the teachers’ lap to teach something in school that is ‘happening’ in society at large and not in the actual school itself?

The content is well-intended — knowledge is power, forewarned is forearmed, or can be — but is relying on the academic setting of the school the best place/context to set this subject in? It has always been such a hot potato in regards to timing vs maturity. There is no easy answer, of course, but standardising the presentation, in my opinion, would be a start. There are many excellent young actors who could get the message across in a speedy, targeted, and direct way.

I wonder how other European countries go about teaching it? Which European country, or any country worldwide, does it best? Could a panel of students be involved in compiling this data to help revise and drag the curriculum into a more effective and efficient sense of focus? Why should there be so much nervousness and drama about this subject when a well-designed online course presentation could cut out all the heart palpitations on teachers’ parts when they reach ‘that time of the year’ in their plan.

Normalising the discussion on these topics needs and deserves a seismic change in leadership and my hope would be that all students in this country would feel they are getting the same standard of education in this topic as their European counterparts. Enabling students to feel empowered to talk openly about their feelings, both positive and negative, regarding relationships, sexuality, and the mostly negative impact of porn would be equipping them with the best education possible for their lifelong emotional lives and their mental health generally.

I would like to see non-teachers making the online course in consultation with teachers — for example, trustworthy media personalities to whom pupils can relate.

But the real deal is getting to the point beyond where the students learn best practice and get a chance to discuss it, finding and using their own voice as an empowering, decision-making part of their integrated identity. Firm boundaries are only established by open discussion.I think the theory on these subjects is straightforward enough but to help equip students with finding their voice to talk about it.

Cultural change is hugely difficult and slow and perception is more powerful than truth.

Why can’t Ireland be the best country in Europe or globally to teach relationships and sexuality education? And as the saying goes, why can’t we all generally grow up and get over ourselves? The answers for this one lie with the students. It is their world they are growing up into, and their challenges, not ours — the least we can do is provide the space for moving on the cultural context of a discussion on this subject. Ask them! Mol an oige!

Lucia Sweeney

Adelaide Square

Whitefriar St.

Dublin 8

Vaccine process does the jab!

Having successfully received my two anti-Covid jabs at CIT in recent months, I feel it necessary, and a pleasure, to say congratulations to the HSE for the sheer quality of the planning, organisation, and implementation of the process.

The car parking attendants were helpful and happy in their work, and made everybody feel good before entering the hall to face the needles. These are members of our society who are rarely, if ever, up in lights.

Entering the Inner Sanctum of De Jab, one was treated again to courtesy and smiles before we met our fate in the arms at the hands of the best GPs in the world.

The caring staff in the waiting zone helped elderly people, like myself into and out of our chairs, and wished us good health.

The happy car park attendants were still on duty and waved me on my way.

Ray Cawley

Douglas

Cork.

SF housing minister is very impressive

It has been positively sad reading the correspondence from young people killing themselves to buy a home . The simplistic solution would be massive support for Sinn Féin whose housing minister is very impressive in opposition. The Kenny report (1973) recommended a cap on the value of land acquired for housing — a max of 25% above the agricultural price. That and building on government land and including NAMA holdings would be a start and affordable houses could be produced at cost irrespective of who builds them. Before I would be prepared to vote for Sinn Féin, I would need an assurance that they would immediately introduce the recommendations in the Kenny report, commandeer all State land, and start building on day one. If they can’t, I would have reservation about how any of their proposals would actually work.

Michael Foley

Rathmines

Dublin

Afghan men bury a victim of a bombing on Saturday near a school, west of Kabul, Afghanistan. The Interior Ministry said the death toll in the horrific bombing at the entrance to a girls' school in the Afghan capital has soared to some 50 people, many of them pupils between 11 and 15 years old. Picture: AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

There are no borders

A few days ago at least 50 people were killed by a car bomb in Afghanistan, most young female students.

It hardly made the headlines. If this was the US or England, there would be uproar. But it’s just Afghanistan and that’s life, we think.

Look at the horror in India with Covid.

Isn’t it time we all wake up to violence in this world, to both humans and animals?

Donate, volunteer, email, march.

I know many do. But the majority tend to just complain — about the weather, queues, traffic, work.

It is vital we all become more positive, present, and loving.

It all starts with ourselves. Change yourself, and you change the World. There are no borders.

We are all one.

Ted Cronin

Ballinorig

Tralee.

Please be for accessibility

Access to toilets is no trivial matter (‘Cork’s English Market traders kick up stink over public toilet plans’, Eoin English, Irish Examiner, May 10). In fact, it can make all the difference to people trying to live a full, active life, accessing goods and services in their locality or just being able to meet friends and interact socially.

Cork city centre has been bereft of a public toilet since the demise of the Grand Parade facilities several years ago. This is thankfully being prioritised by our council now.

As a mother and a person with ulcerative colitis, I would ask my fellow Leesiders to support the work of the council in finding solutions to our city’s toilet challenges.

If you are thinking of opposing these actions, I would like you to ask yourself a few questions: Are you for disabled people?

Because the lack of toilets in the city disables people. Are you for families and older people visiting the city and your business?

Because some people must “go” when they need to go: they can’t wait.

Are you for businesses? Because the lack of toilets, coupled with Covid-19 and queueing, means people are planning their trips around not drinking fluids and racing back home to their own toilet. If they can’t “spend a penny”, they won’t be spending a cent in your establishment or any others.

Out-of-town shopping centres offer these essential facilities, our city-centre does not.

Decrying “the death of the high street” while opposing services that make it accessible and attractive, rings hollow.

Please be for something, please be for accessibility and public toilets, at the very least. After all, it is in your own interest as a business.

Orla Burke

South Parish

Cork City

Looking forward to hugging it out

I am so glad our vaccine rollout is coming on track, at last, otherwise, I would have to emigrate for a hug.

Eve Parnell

James Street

Dublin 8