Letters to the Editor: An inspiration to those with dyslexia

I am writing to you to commend your article on the destructive impact dyslexia has on anyone living with it (Richard Hogan: Growing up in the 1980s an issue with spelling meant you were stupid, Irish Examiner, April 29).

Richard’s article exposed the core of the issue. it changes how you talk to yourself.

I was a child of the 70s and that was probably a more unpleasant time to be educated. I was made to sit in the corner, not quite with a dunce hat on but close enough to make me feel ashamed every day and dread school. Every morning for 12 years I woke up with a sick feeling in my stomach.

Richard Hogan’s article gave a voice to all of us who have struggled with a learning difficulty. It takes someone like Richard in his position to help children break through these terrible things we put on our children. Like Richard, it has taken me a long time to forgive myself for having dyslexia, like I had a choice.

More power to Richard, he is an inspiration. What lucky children that cross his path.

Dave Balfe

Bandon

More vulnerable than we realised

As we wait for a full reopening of society, let us spare a thought for India; that they will get through their biggest wave of the Covid-19 pandemic which is ferocious and faster this time.

The USA, the UK, Ireland, Australia, and others have sent oxygen supplies or vaccines as the virus surges to a point when people with the virus are turned away from hospitals that are full. Others are dying because there is no oxygen available. Some collapse and die on the streets. Hotels and train carriages are being used as emergency treatment centres.

India’s population of almost 1.4bn has seen more than 18m people contract the virus with an estimated 200,000 deaths, probably many more, in 12 months.

The pandemic shows we are more vulnerable than we realised.

Mary Sullivan

College Road

Cork

‘Flourish’ causing great concern

I would appeal to parents throughout the country to read the details of the proposed Programme for Relationships and Sexuality presented by the Catholic bishops.

This programme, known as Flourish, intertwines God in all aspects of relationships and sexuality education and fails to deliver in terms of a scientifically-based, gender-diverse and comprehensive programme that has been advocated by academics throughout the world.

It is important that all parents who are forced to send their children to a Catholic school, due to lack of choice, are fully cognisant of what they are being taught in relation to this extremely important topic.

It is a topic that will cause echoes throughout their lives in terms of wellbeing, sexuality, and the relationships they engage in.

As a parent of two primary school children, this issue is causing great concern and upset currently.

Catherine O’Mahony

Boreenmanna Road

Cork city

Schoolchildren and the ‘facts’ of life

I agree with the objection to Catholic-led teaching of sex education to our children. This does raise the point though, why are the Department of Education funding and promotion teachings coming from organisations which are founded on a set of beliefs rather than scientific fact?

Schoolchildren deserve fact-based teachings, not beliefs forced on them and stated as fact.

Sarah Anderson

Newcastle

Co Wicklow

Lay Catholics and Catholicism chats

Nick Folley, in his letter ‘Opportunities for Church socialising’ on April 29, writes that the Catholic Church “provides lay Catholics many opportunities to discuss individual views about the Gospel.

But most lay Catholics in Ireland, who happen to belong also to other types of Irish communities, like the business community or the GAA, will not talk at all to each other on a daily basis about their own Catholicism.

Instead, such types of lay-Catholics will be much more likely to, anywhere at the drop of a hat, talk about business matters or GAA matters.

The Catholic Church should stop pretending that lay Catholics together form a proper religious community in their own right and begin to start working towards transforming lay Catholicism into a healthy spiritual community. This should be good, not just for the personal lives of many lay Catholics, but it would also be good for creating long-term peace in this country.

The Catholic Church could perhaps make a real start towards this important goal by organising internet Zoom discussion meetings on the Gospel between individual lay Catholics nationwide.

Seán O’Brien

Kilrush

County Clare

Mr Finlay, Boris is playing a blinder

As a political commentator, Fergus Finlay (Irish Examiner, April 27), leaves a lot to be desired, not least for his childish detestation of Boris Johnson.

To suggest that Johnson’s current outstanding success is somehow “accidental” and is about to be undone by the “truth” of ex-adviser to No 10, Dominic Cummins, is fanciful.

How anyone, no matter the eventual outcome of Boris’s long-term political career in Britain, has not been able to accept that, to date, he has been playing a blinder, must themselves be blinded by their own personal dissatisfaction.

Robert Sullivan

Bantry

Co Cork

We need banking competition, now

This Government needs to urgently address competition in our banking sector with the exit of KBC, on top of Ulster Bank.

Noel Harrington

Kinsale

Co Cork

Taken aback by your writer’s comments

As a former member of Young Fine Gael (YFG), I was taken back by the column describing YFG as ‘male, stale, and increasing right-wing’ (Elaine Loughlin: Young Fine Gael is male, stale and increasingly right-wing, Irish Examiner, April 27).

In its history, YFG has been a champion of progressive issues, such as repealing Ireland’s archaic laws on child illegitimacy, supporting the various divorce referendums and marriage equality, among others.

YFG is also an ardent supporter of the European Union.

It is true that we will all ultimately be “stale” but I am glad that I have made life-long friends from being a member of Young Fine Gael.

Brian Walsh

Dundrum

Dublin 14

Gambling and the damaging clickbait

I would agree wholeheartedly with Niall McNamee (‘I’d have lost the price of a car’ - Footballer reveals long struggle with gambling addiction, Irish Examiner, April 28).

I don’t have a gambling addiction, but I could never ever understand the constant glamorisation of gambling on tv adverts.

With laptops and smartphones, these ads only remind people that a bet is only a “click” away. There is no need for these ads.

Caroline Curtin

Mallow

Cork

Covid ads fly in the face of nature

Am I the only person who objects to the current HSE advertisement relating to the Covid virus, where a child says that he would “squash it like a fly” if he could?

If we had no flies, pollination (and our food supply) would be affected. In addition, the decomposition of dead animals and plants would slow down, with serious implications for soil fertility and public health. And what would the birds eat?

We have a declared biodiversity emergency. Tackling the covid virus is important, but our fragile ecosystem is our life-support system.

Elizabeth Cullen

Kilcullen

Co Kildare

The real story of Prince Philip funeral

I am writing in relation to a Press Association article that was published recently (Former UK MP questions double standards over IRA funeral controversy, Irish Examiner, April 28).

In it, an outlandish claim made by a former British chancellor was repeated. He compared the funeral of NI Republican Bobby Storey to that of Prince Philip, saying there were “double standards”.

He questioned how with “even a royal family, only 30 people can attend” but that a thousand people could attend Bobby Storey’s funeral. I certainly question that too. In fact, it’s incorrect information.

There were “more than 730 members of the Armed Forces” present at Prince Philip’s funeral arrangements, according to the British armed forces website. Even underestimating other police, media, and workers, it’s safe to say around 1,000 people were also present at Prince Philip’s funeral procession. This was obvious to anyone who watched clips from the news.

Fachtna O’Raftery

Clonakilty

Co Cork

... and never the twain shall meet

I came across a quote by Mark Twain recently. “All you need in this life is ignorance and confidence, and then success is sure.”

Now I understand how people become politicians and ruin countries.

Richard Barton

Maynooth

Co Kildare