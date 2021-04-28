Letters to the Editor: Catholic sex education won't help children flourish

I would be strongly of the opinion that the programme proposed here is one that is more damaging to the long- term health and well-being of our children. It will cause confusion between sexuality and relationships, and religion; a confusion that will echo throughout their lives as they mature and explore their own sexuality.
There should be no public drinking allowed when many pubs have outdoor — and supervised — beer gardens.
Being absolutely non-party political, I have nothing against Eoghan Murphy, who has just announced that he is resigning from the Oireachtas. However, this gives rise to a by-election, the administration of which will be borne by the taxpayer. This has happened many times before. Surely it is time for legislation to the effect that if a sitting member of the Oireachtas steps down for any reason other than incapacity or illness, they will be legally liable for the administrative costs of the resulting by-election.