Letters to the editor: We need to talk about the crime of going to Mass

We live in the strangest and most challenging of times. However, things have just recently become much, much stranger.

It’s now a crime to attend Mass but not a sin. It’s only a sin not to observe the sabbath and attend religious ritual

services on the sabbath day, according to a number of faith traditions.

But our government in Ireland has made such religious observances and practices a crime. I never thought I would live in a modern Republic where I resulting in members of many faiths having to sin or risk being legally prosecuted. The government’s criminalisation of religious ceremonies other than limited attendance at weddings or funerals during a pandemic warrants further contemplation and reflection.

Paul Horan

Assistant Professor

School of Nursing & Midwifery

Trinity College Dublin

Repressive assault on religious freedom

Every person committed to upholding Constitutional freedoms and every person of faith should be opposed to the Government’s draconian and provocative regulation over Covid-19 level 5 restrictions preventing the public from attending Mass. It is a repressive asssult on religious freedom. (‘Archbishop criticises ‘draconian’ rule which may ban religious services’, Irish Examiner, April 18, 2021).

Our Constitution acknowledges the fundamental right to public worship.

The precautionary principle was understandable in spring 2020 when there was little knowledge about Covid-19. There is greater knowledge now. The effect will be to corrode respect for the rule of law and to further alienate many people of faith, including those already disenchanted by this Government’s repressive policies.

Ray Kinsella

Ashford

Co Wicklow

Nuclear option a powerful argument

Your editorial (Irish Examiner, April 14, ‘Long-term planning offers the best options’) refers to the 1980s surrender of ambition around nuclear power in Ireland.

Today, however, there is a growing trend in the media, among scientists, environmentalists and well-informed commentators, supporting the future of carbon free nuclear energy in Ireland as we transition to intermittent

renewables. Also, there is a belated realisation emerging through a fog

of hysteria, paranoia, and misinformation, that the contribution of new-generation, small-scale, failsafe nuclear reactors should today at least be rationally discussed, investigated and promoted at national level.

It is regrettable that Environment Minister Eamon Ryan says he is not against nuclear, but states that there

is no demand or applications to his department for nuclear projects.

In other words, rather than showing leadership in instigating the exploratory process and inviting interested parties to make proposals, we will procrastinate until it is too late.

There is an increased urgency for a carbon free baseload such as nuclear since the government’s decision to cease oil and gas licences off our coasts, as our current suppliers, Corrib and British gas will cease production before 2030.

In the absence of a nuclear option, we will then be dependent on Putin’s Russia and his oligarchs, or some other far off unreliable source for our baseload gas energy security, with no control over source (fracking), ownership, quality, carbon footprint or price.

Successive governments have grossly mismanaged our offshore natural resources, including our fisheries over the last 60 years, regrettably the trend continues today to the detriment of future generations.

John Leahy

Wilton Rd

Cork

Material extraction isn’t sustainable

There has been much discussion in recent weeks on strategies aimed at decarbonising the energy sector as a key goal towards meeting targets set out in the Paris accords.

It has provoked a welcome debate on the merits of nuclear power as an option as we figure out how to balance the needs of constant supply with the intermittent nature of renewables.

However, while we focus on this key task we need to remember that reducing carbon emissions is only one part of the battle.

Climate change is but one manifestation of a wider crisis threatening the ability of the planet to support life. So while the decarbonisation of energy production is to be welcomed, we need to reflect on what that energy is being used for.

To put it in perspective the energy we are decarbonising is used to drive a global material extraction process that has practically doubled to nearly 90bn tonnes per annum in the last 30 years.

According to the UN, material extraction alone is responsible for 80% of biodiversity loss globally. This is the extraction used to feed the instatable growth addiction of disposable capitalism.

As we approach the critical COP26 summit we need to reflect on what kind of economic model we want going forward, one that is compatible with a sustainable existence or one that destroys the planet even with decarbonised energy.

Barry Walsh

Blackrock

Cork

The lessons from single-sex schools

Your article (Irish Examiner, April 16, by ‘Secret Teacher’: “It’s beyond time to ditch single-sex schools”) raises many interesting points. Not least, according to the author, that Ireland has the second-highest instance of single-sex schooling among higher-earning countries. Only Malta trumps us.

Why is this and what are the effects on pupils not just during their school days but later in life as adults?

The data from 21 countries on gender segregation is inconclusive in terms of learning and academic achievement but as your teacher points out one-third of second-level schools in this country are single-sex: “That’s 125,000 students experiencing their most formative years in a setting that doesn’t bear any resemblance to the outside world.”

Anecdotal evidence suggests that girls are doing better than boys academically but women are still paid less than their equivalent male counterparts.

And then there is the whole area of sexual violence and consent. Can these really be taught effectively in a non co-educational setting? The author cites a disturbing report from the UK that shows a disproportionately higher rate of marital breakdown from men in their 40s who had attended all-boys’ schools.

The above should give one cause for concern and requires more debate and analysis.

The discussions taking place on a possible amalgamation of three schools on the northside of Cork city which could lead to the removal of single-sex status (Parent fears ‘there will be no all-girls school’ in northside if schools merge, echolive.ie, April 17) may provide some of the answers.

Tom McElligott

Listowel

Co Kerry

That punchline, cool hand Luke!

An open letter to Luke O’Neill, professor of biochemistry in the School of Biochemistry and Immunology at Trinity College Dublin.

Dear Professor,

On the odd occasions that my wife and I get to take long-distance drives in current circumstances, we always listen to, and enjoy, one of your podcasts.

But when you are finished we spend the first five minutes discussing what you have taught us, and the next 30 trying to work out why you drop your voice for the punchline of each sentence. We are unable to decide whether it is an extremely sophisticated teaching method, to force us to pay close attention, or simply that you run out of breath. Perhaps you would be kind enough to do a podcast to

explain.

Frank Kennan

Mountrath

Co Laois

How to handle the Chauvin verdict

As one who spent most of his political adult life protesting various issues on street corners throughout the US, starting in 1964 while stationed as an airman in Orlando Air Force Base, Florida, against the Vietnam War, I never thought I would see the day that I would express the following opinion and request. But present circumstances in the United States of America demand that I make such.

I would request all Americans who seek a world of peace and social justice and non-violence to stay off the streets regardless of the verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial, regardless of the verdict.

Express your agreement or disagreement with the verdict by writing a letter to media outlets or to elected officials or by inviting friends and opponents to your view on the death of George Floyd, into your home or place of worship or community hall for a rational discussion on the trial and the verdict or just spend the evening asking yourself what can I do to make my own life more charitable and friendly to my neighbour?

Or put a burning candle in your front window.

Vincent J Lavery

Dalkey

Co Dublin