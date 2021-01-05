Letters to the Editor: Columnist shows her selective sensitivity

A few weeks ago, your weekend columnist Louise O’Neill, pointed out to readers the possible upset caused to members of the gay community — a group whose interests she has frequently championed — by use of a particular word contained in the song ‘Fairytale of New York’ (Irish Examiner Weekend, December 5).

In the article, the offending word contained two asterisks — “fa**ot” — in order to avoid its full reproduction.

In sharp contrast, in her ‘Dear Louise’ column (Irish Examiner, Weekend, January 2) relating to a woman suffering post-abortion trauma, she fails to show the same sensitivity toward the pro-life community — a group toward whom she is undoubtedly less favourable — through her opening paragraph in her response: “During the referendum to repeal the Eighth Amendment, the issue of regret was one that was seized upon by anti-choice campaigners.”

While most Eighth Amendment supporters known to myself wouldn’t be too easily offended, they would still find the designation ‘anti-choice’ to be derogatory, and a distortion of their true position.

Ms O’Neill might sometime acknowledge the honourable motivation of the men and women whose views differ from her own on the subject.

Like Louise, I believe the recipient of her advice needs professional help, but sadly, she cannot, as she would like, rethink her situation or turn back the clock.

It might also be a good time to ask what happened to the pre-abortion counselling we heard so much about prior to the vote.

Rory O’Donovan

Killeens

Cork





‘Blasphemous’ sketch

RTÉ chose to end 2020 by broadcasting a blasphemous and grossly

unfunny “sketch”.

I cannot say I am disappointed, as it would imply I expected better of RTÉ to begin with. But I am saddened. RTÉ should have known this broadcast would be distressing and offensive to every faithful Christian in this country, seeing God mocked in this manner.

To add insult to injury, RTÉ claims to have offered an apology. What kind of apology would it be were a comedian to continue telling racist jokes after apologising for the same? RTÉ’s apology is no apology as RTÉ refuses to remove the offending material.

Compounding the insult, Ireland’s Christians are forced to contribute money to this constant loss-making organisation in the form of an annual licence fee; this is what RTÉ then chooses to spend it on.

Nick Folley

Carrigaline

Co Cork

RTÉ bosses fail to keep us fighting fit

Despite repeated appeals by organisations advocating for older people, RTÉ has not produced a short daily exercise programme on one of its TV channels to keep the older generation, who are now being told to “stay at home”, in some minimum state of fitness.

RTÉ executives appear to have no concept of the implications for people’s physical and mental health.

RTÉ has failed the nation in its hours of crisis.

Michael Brennan

Earls Court

Waterford





Health workers deserve fair pay

The ex-taoisigh got a raise recently despite poorly paid student nurses on the frontline exposing themselves to a high risk of contraction of Covid-19.

Compensation should be paid to any health care worker if ill health dogs their life after and/or if they die, their next of kin should be compensated.

That might give our politicians a reality check, because they are responsible for the disastrous Covid-19 figures we have today, they should never have eased the restrictions in the first week of December.

Ian Hester

Ballymacurley

Co Roscommon





Leo should offer apology to Holohan

Perhaps now would be a good time for Leo Varadkar to apologise for his angry attack on Dr Holohan last year.

Would that be too much to expect from a politician?

Michael A Moriarty

Rochestown

Cork





Capitalist greed is at root of pandemic

Last years was a year in which humanity’s global impact manifested itself in the accelerated breakdown of the Earth’s natural cycles.

However, while the increased frequency of extreme weather events and temperatures are obviously a real concern, it is critical that these are not looked at in isolation from the ongoing biodiversity crisis and the lurking danger of more frequent pandemics.

All are associated with human activity and in particular activity driven by our current unsustainable economic system, one which obliges market growth regardless of the consequences, and one which has reconfigured social protections so that, for many of us, our future economic wellbeing is tied up in these same markets.

Serious lessons have to be learned on how the Covid-19 pandemic has been handled and how it continues to highlight social inequalities.

This is currently evidenced by the debate on availability of vaccines for poorer nations and refugees.

Worryingly, we are still not seeing serious discussion, at a political level, of the fundamental root cause of the pandemic, namely the increasing industrial scale encroachment into areas of the world hitherto untouched and thus containing unknown risks to humanity.

The reality is that our current obsession with economic growth, which primarily benefits an unaccountable elite, is driving increased emissions, destruction of biodiversity and increased exposure to deadly viruses.

Solving a problem requires understanding the root cause and removing it, not avoiding it in the hope that mitigations will eventually resolve issues.

We know what the root cause is, rabid capitalism. Humanity’s challenge this decade is having the courage and resolve to make the fundamental changes needed to create a sustainable future for all.

Barry Walsh

Blackrock

Cork





Climate calamity

Melting permafrost makes landslides possible and Norway should rethink its oil use and convince all the countries bordering it and in the Arctic to extract CO2 from the atmosphere instead. Climate change is killing more people now than drug barons.

There’s nothing that can be done to end the deaths and destruction from climate change except to stop emitting greenhouse gases immediately and extract CO2 on a massive scale.

Business will be the first and biggest loser from waiting till it’s economically profitable and extinction inevitable.

Michael A McPhillips

Ballymun

Dublin 9





Unethical fashion

Recent Irish Examiner fashion columns have focused on leather and Canada goose products. I wonder, with all due respect to the writer, if he is fully aware of the process involved in making these products?

I certainly was not aware of it until until my young daughters brought my attention to these industries.

I do not consider myself anything other than someone who has belatedly realised the heart-rendering cruelty inflicted on sentient animals by humans. Why? Is it because animal products taste good, are fashionable to wear, or for other nonessential reasons.

Jim Crotty

Kilmallock

Co Limerick





Desperate Don

US president Trump forgot to mention looking under the cushions on the couch, while looking for votes in Georgia. You cannot demand 11,780 votes be found just because you want them. That’s not how democracy works.

This nightmare only has a fortnight to go although it will be an eventful fortnight full of claims, confusion and chaos but the future looks brighter.

Dennis Fitzgerald

Melbourne

Australia