Letter to the Editor: Ability to attend Mass is essential to those of faith

I write to let you know of my deep unhappiness at being deprived of being able to attend Mass during this time of lockdown.

When Covid-19 arrived in Ireland at the start of March it created an experience of almost panic from the Government, the medical establishment, and every walk of life, right down to the average man on the street. There was so little known about this new virus.

On Nphet’s advice, the Government put the country in full lockdown. I, along with everyone else in our country, accepted that this was the appropriate response to this life- threatening virus.

Thanks to this extreme measure, the virus was brought under control and we saw life return gradually, to some level of normality over the summer months. On June 29, we were able to attend Mass again, under strict regulations.

I didn’t attend Mass for a few weeks as my husband isn’t well and the advice given by the Church was that if a person, or someone close to them, was unwell, it was better not to participate in public Mass.

When I heard reports of how well the safety guidelines were being adhered to, I went back to attending Mass in church. Seeing how safe an environment the church was, my husband soon after came to Mass too.

Every church I attended over the next months, from July to the start of October, had the same standard of adherence to the guidelines.

I was struck by the orderly way everyone conducted themselves during the service. The 2m distance was strictly adhered to in the church seating and every member of the congregation, including the priest and or minister of the Eucharist all wore masks and sanitised their hands regularly.

Moreover, in every church I attended, there were several sanitising stations. There were ushers on duty to escort persons to their seats during Mass.

There’s an old saying, “you never miss the water til the well runs dry”.

Having been denied the possibility of attending Mass for more than three months, every Mass from July on was especially appreciated.

By early October, the virus was again seen to be gaining ground in the country. In Cork, we found ourselves in level 3 restrictions. At this level we were again not allowed to attend Mass in person and services were moved online. This restriction, this time round, I assert from an evidential point of view, was not justified.

There is far better knowledge about how the virus is actively spread — through droplets between persons not observing the 2m distance and not wearing facial masks. There is no evidence of the virus being contracted while persons were attending Mass.

For this reason, being denied the possibility of attending Mass second time round is causing me far more suffering. I had keenly felt the loss of the spiritual support obtained in attending Mass from March to July.

One result of being deprived of attending Mass and therefore being unable to receive Holy Communion was it caused me to ask myself how important God is in my life, and what role does Mass play in developing my relationship with Him?

I have come to acknowledge that the practice of my faith in attending Mass is an essential part of my being. Supermarket shopping is essential to survive. “Man does not live on bread alone” (MT4:4). Being able to attend Mass is essential to my life.

I reiterate again my deep unhappiness at not being able to attend Mass.

Madeline O’Riordan

Carrigrohane

Cork

Yo-yo policy means February lockdown

From the start of the coronavirus epidemic in the State, the governing class has given the impression that Nphet make the rules and they are there to pass laws to enforce these.

It was obvious to me from very early on that Nphet was second-rate at best and was missing much of the clinical risks obvious on reading the Wuhan and Lombardy reports published in February. No defined objective policy target was set to this day.

No serious attempt to lead the Stormont confusion in the interests of the whole island. No policy of all-ports testing to reduce the spread from abroad. No realisation that virus-fingerprinting has identified the strain from Spain as the main source in these islands.

No national policy on the use of dexamethasone, procalcitonin, and IL-6 in all Covid-19-hospitalised patients. No attempt to demand a quantification of the downside of Nphet lockdowns. No demand to force RTÉ News to ask doctors for an alternative view to the daily dose of propaganda.

No questioning of why the chief medical officer seems so dominant.

No questioning of the claims for the efficacy of level 5 over level 3 made by an Nphet member on the weekend.

Remember Nphet on masks and contrast then with now.

Daniel McConnell (Irish Examiner, November 14) is right to point out the absurdity of some of the recent claims by Professor Sam McConkey of RCSI and Dr Tomás Ryan of TCD.

My anecdotal observation is that level 5 is not respected and is considered excessive and absurd.

The return of Dr Holohan from leave, demanding level 5 immediately, was very telling, as was his attempted justification for level 5 in the immediate aftermath of level 3 continuing, before sufficient time had passed to monitor its effect.

Dr Martin Feeley should be rehired as the doctor for common sense.

Meanwhile the pursuit of the yo-yo current policy will assuredly result in a February lockdown at level 5.

The media are the ones who are lionising a very small number of medics.

There are other medics who are not impressed.

Professor Bill Tormey

Dublin 11

Addressing ghosts from Ireland’s past

The recent setting-up, by the defence minister, of an independent group of experts to consider the granting of bravery medals to the soldiers involved in the siege of Jadotville (Congo) in September 1961, while too late for most of those involved, is nevertheless a very welcome move to finally address another ghost from Ireland’s closeted past.

It is especially pleasing to see that the issue will now move well beyond the Department of Defence’s stock response of it “being comprehensively addressed in 1965, a decision that was later upheld after review”.

Furthermore, it is entirely appropriate that the “expert group” will not be bound by the past inflexible, inward thinking of the Defence Forces that was slaved to regulation and an underlying animus and apathy towards that particular unit, ‘A’ Company, 35th Battalion.

Finally, I hope that the eight surviving soldiers, of those recommended for bravery medals, will be granted the respect of having their experiences heard and heeded when this independent group of experts gets to work.

Michael Gannon

(Col Retd)

St Thomas’ Sq

Kilkenny

Application of drug legislation arbitrary

Several years ago the then-justice minister, John O’Donoghue, introduced anti-drug-trafficking legislation which provided for minimum 10-year prison sentences for persons convicted of possession of controlled drugs with a value of €13,000 or more. The phrase “except in exceptional circumstances” was included in the act.

It now appears that exceptional circumstances arise in almost every case and that the minimum sentence is rarely applied, if ever.

The application of this law seems to be purely arbitrary on the part of judges. In one recent case, a person convicted of having drugs worth more than €200,000 received an 18-month suspended sentence.

This situation appears to be nothing short of farcical and surely is not what was intended when the law was introduced

Tom Heffernan

Riversfield

Midleton

Co Cork

Getting ratty about power of judges

The great unwashed majority of us out here in the real Ireland do not give a rat’s toenail for talk of “constitutional crisis” and similar elitist guff emanating from pseudo-intellectual quarters, because a couple of supercilious judges are locked in a war of one-upmanship nonsense.

Let’s all concentrate on what is important, like why do judges have the power to imprison someone for not having a TV licence or delaying through poverty the paying of a fine?

Robert Sullivan

Bantry

Co Cork

Hiding from Bitcoin monster under bed

There has been so much fake news in the political world that it has led to fake news in the financial world.

Bitcoin, the imaginary money, has returned to the papers and has shot up in value, dropped back, started to rise again, all within a few days.

What the world needs is real news and hopefully positive news. I know that many consider Bitcoin as real money but it’s too volatile for most. I want money that I can safely hide under my mattress and don’t bother looking, there’s none there. Bitcoin belongs under the bed with the monsters from our childhood. By the way, prices for unicorns as pets are also on the rise and who knew that they are not on the protected species list?

Dennis Fitzgerald

Melbourne

Australia