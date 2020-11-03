Letter to the Editor: Leo Varadkar should face similar fate as Phil Hogan

Leo Varadkar claims now “he broke no law”. Indeed, now where did we hear that before?

Ah yes, Phil Hogan. Well we know what Leo did to Hogan, it didn’t hold water for Hogan and why should Leo be above reproach?

What’s good for the goose is good for the gander as they say.

Leo could put skids under government

At the time of the outcry about the Children’s Hospital cost overrun last year the then Taoiseach Leo Varadkar introduced us to the concept of

lowballing.

Now we hear of a leak from the Tánaiste, the same Leo Varadkar. Whatever about a lowballing Leo, a leaking Leo could well put the skids under his three-party government.

Arrogant maybe but not dishonest

Our Tánaiste Leo Vardakar must be aware that our Covid numbers are on the turn; government policy is working.

If anything, our Government is leading the way amongst the governments of Europe.

Mr Varadkar, in my honest opinion, is receiving very bad advice. I don’t know the ins and outs. So I am only speculating.

I disagree with him on many things. But I do know one thing for sure. He is not crooked or dishonest. Maybe a wee bit arrogant

We’re not eejits. Our political leaders aren’t our parents. We neither want nor expect “saints”. And we know the truth when we hear or see it. If politicians want people to trust them then the first thing they need to do is trust the people. It’s a two-way street.

And sure, if you don’t listen, we’ll vote you out.

Leo’s suitability for office is in doubt

At the very least, Leo’s leak calls into question his suitability for high public office.

Issuing legal threats only adds to the doubts.

Lasting legacy of mishandling crisis

We are being fed a variety of numbers every day of new Covid-19 cases, how many in different age groups, male and female. However, although mentioned from time to time, those with ‘an underlying condition’ are rarely quantified. That should be a primary consideration.

As one of those, an 85-year-old, I have a serious underlying condition — age — but, I do not want, in fact, I have a strong objection to, putting my own life and those of my children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren ‘on hold’.

“On hold” and “lockdown” and all similar mishandlings of society are just a living death and not worth the boredom.

At the moment, I would estimate that my great-grandchildren’s great-grandchildren will be paying off the national debts incurred by the mishandling of the crisis.

Stupid complaints of Covid restrictions

I’m getting very weary of all the people complaining about Covid-19 restrictions. We all know they’re a pain in a part of the anatomy not usually discussed in polite society but surely they are necessary to keep us from losing huge numbers to death.

Have we as a nation become so self-centered and individualistic that we don’t care about our fellow humans? We still have a few people too stupid to take advice for their own safety.

Government not to blame for Covid-19

The Government and Nphet are not responsible for the spread of the Covid virus. It spread because of people who flouted the rules.

‘Victim’ label could lead to prejudice

Liz Dunphy’s ‘Mixed reaction to McEntee plan to support sex crime victims’ (Irish Examiner, October 29) rightly highlights the new initiative for “specialist training to support victims” in sexual violence cases introduced in the new plan by Helen McEntee, minister for justice, ‘Supporting a Victim’s Journey’.

While no one could justifiably but welcome such support in these very vulnerable and tragic scenarios, surely the pre-emptive labelling of the plaintiff as victim, automatically prejudices the case against the accused person as being somewhat guilty from the off.

Before the court case begins, surely the situation is essentially a thoroughly investigated allegation to be formally prosecuted by the State on the plaintiff’s behalf. Thus, until the whole matter is legally resolved on the clarifying balance of “beyond reasonable doubt”, there is as yet no ‘victim’.

Sexual violence/rape cases are so very sad and emotionally-loaded. Given the extremely poignant sensitivity of such cases any person who needs specialist support should absolutely have access to same. Bar none. But such support should not be predicated under the formalised badge of ‘victim’, but more appropriately ‘plaintiff’. One has to wonder also about those who might end up having been falsely accused and found not guilty of the charge being brought.

To attribute the word ‘Victim’ as a precursor to any trial would seem highly prejudicial and wholly inappropriate until the case is heard and adjudicated in is entirety.

Trump counting electoral chickens

Donald Trump is talking of claiming a victory if the early numbers go his way. I like this approach as my football team led at the end on the first quarter — victory assured, although later quarters were less positive.

I had the first two numbers of the Lotto — time to spend the winnings, although not all subsequent numbers matched mine. My racehorse was leading as it entered the straight — time to collect the cup, even though a few sprinted past soon after.

Aim for a win, hope for a win, although be ready to congratulate the winner if it is someone else.

Fun as a friend but a loser as a leader

From the outside it is obvious which kind of friend the US needs as their leader. From the inside, if I was looking for a roommate, I can’t deny that Trump might be more fun.

Opportune time to ban hare coursing

I am heartened by the news that Heritage Minister Darragh O’Brien has ordered the release of all hares captured by coursing clubs. The development follows the instruction to coursing clubs from the National Parks and Wildlife Service to suspend all activities for the duration of Level 5 restrictions.

Those hares, at least, will be spared but surely it’s time to go further and outlaw this appalling so-called sport.

While we wrestle with Covid-19, another virus threatens the very survival of the Irish hare. The RHD2 virus has been rampant for the past two years and is fatal to both rabbits and hares. It is highly infectious and one of the ways it can be spread is via the use of nets to capture hares and their subsequent confinement in cramped conditions by coursing clubs.

Hare coursing is due to re-commence on December 1 but there is a strong case, on conservationist and disease control grounds, to extend the suspension to cover at least the remainder of the season, which runs until mid February.

New Zealand vote for assisted dying

Choosing suicide because one fears life is a mental disorder when physical pain-free care for those needing it, under any circumstances, can be provided. Votes by an uninformed public is undemocratic and can be tyranny by the masses.

The referendum result shows clearly that in New Zealand, as in most other developed economies, misery and poverty have taken their toll on minds not kept happy and peaceful by life’s worries and relationships and that too many have had thoughts of suicide sown in their minds by the downsides.

