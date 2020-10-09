Letter to the Editor: Don’t wear gloves and wash your hands often

Covid-19 has highlighted to us all the importance of our health and our role in the spread of disease.

Daily updates from the chief medical officers have kept us informed about how we had reduced the spread and flattened the curve of Covid-19 in Ireland. We’ve all played our part in achieving this; hand-washing, face-masks, and social distancing are part of our daily routine now.

Keeping hands clean by regularly washing/disinfecting them is a vital step in preventing the spread of coronavirus. Healthcare workers bear the brunt of exposure to the virus and so must be well-protected with gloves, gowns, masks, and goggles, frequently changing their gloves and washing their hands.

Many people have started wearing disposable gloves during everyday activities though, like shopping. While gloves may make you feel safe, there’s good evidence against using them outside of a healthcare setting.

The Covid-19 virus does not discriminate — it contaminates gloves and hands the exact same way. Viruses and bacteria build up over time on gloves and when they are removed they can contaminate your skin and hands, helping these germs pass between you and your loved ones.

Evidence shows that when people wear gloves they wash their hands less and risk passing germs to others. For these reasons the HSE and World Health Organization recommend against using disposable gloves for daily errands. Instead, hands should be regularly cleaned with soap and water or hand sanitiser.

And after all this where do used gloves end up? Trollies, bins, streets, bus seats, just like other rubbish, except heavily contaminated with germs. And another piece of plastic waste when the science says we don’t need them. Cleaning your hands regularly protects you.

Instead of gloves, try bringing a small bottle of hand sanitiser when you go out next. It’s quick and easy, and scientifically proven.

Dr Judi Lynch

Department of Microbiology

Tallaght University Hospital

Nphet provide accurate daily data

Tony Fagan would appear to dabble in something akin to delusionary self-deception as he promotes the interpretative views of Leo Varadkar over those of Tony Holohan and his Nphet team — ‘Transparency needed on Covid-19 facts and figures’ (Irish Examiner, Letters, October 8).

He calls for authentic transparency in the daily data being furnished by Nphet implying that the projected (and real) death figures are being somewhat reconfigured as if to suit some ulterior “control” motivation.

It must come as a revelation for Mr Fagan to learn that Nphet have absolutely nothing to gain from any such “deviance”.

In a pandemic they are the only people to trust, bar none.

Their prognostications and projections are based on bare facts, epidemiological experience and meticulously prepared projections, all backed up by the best knowledge available around the world. No other “agenda” pertaining.

Jim Cosgrove

Lismore

Co Waterford

Simple steps to open the economy

The plan is simple enough. Like the virus, it really has not changed since March.

Step 1: Bring the virus under control. Not zero, but close to zero. Test, trace and isolate.

Step 2: Keep the virus under control. Not zero, but close to zero.

This will be two steps forward and two steps back. An unsatisfying process which is for all sorts of good reasons, alien to normal definitions of political success. Politicians are born to believe their algorithm is — problem, policy, satisfying solution and congratulations all round. This challenge is different to the ones we’ve faced before.

Step 3: Open the economy — effectively, without rebound or yo-yo effects. Prioritise industries employing the young. And be explicit and reasonable about that priority. The older are willing to do whatever that takes within reason.

The hardest step is Step One. We have done it already. We know how to do it. But we made a mess of Step 2.

If we are serious about paying the debt we now owe to young adults we will get serious about Step 2.

We have already proved we can do Step 1. We can do Step 2 if we get proper testing and disease surveillance in place. Step 3 is the prize.

Michael Deasy

Carrigart

Co Donegal

Leo Varadkar did a service to the State

When I read that Dr Holohan was returning to chair Nphet, I was not surprised he suggested level 5 restrictions.

I remain very sceptical on the performance of Nphet since the face masks, nursing homes, PPE, testing and tracing, no port tests, etc, fiascos. Very poor in my view. The damage which could be caused by level 5 is likely greater than the damage caused by any increase in Covid-19 infections. Leo Varadkar provided a very important service to the State in his comments on RTÉ.

For that I am thankful that he has thrown off the shackles of belief in the infallibility of Nphet members. Gerard Howlin in his column — ‘Varadkar’s showmanship has fundamentally changed the game’ — clearly has not (Irish Examiner, October 8).

Professor Bill Tormey

Glasnevin Avenue

Dublin 11

Outdoor dining will be inhospitable

Covid-19 has brought up some really bizarre “new norms” in the hospitality sector. First there were the pizza pubs where pubs did deals with local pizza providers to serve meals to their customers in order to get around the €9 substantial meal requirement.

Now we have the outdoor dining stipulation where the owners of warm comfortable pubs and restaurants are only allowed to serve their customers outdoors irrespective of the weather.

Whether this measure has any effect on the spread of Covid-19 or not, it can only increase the likelihood of people picking up the ordinary winter flu and increase the chances of someone developing pneumonia.

Tommy Roddy

Lower Salthill

Galway

Halloween horrors

If the Government cannot stop house parties how can they have any input into Halloween? A shop owner selling Halloween material told me the demand is as big as ever.

John Williams

Clonmel

Russia’s progress on Covid-19 vaccines

I would like to follow up briefly on the article by Maresa Fagan ‘Hopes for Covid-19 vaccine but no certainty’ (Irish Examiner, October 6).

Unfortunately, there is no mention about the world’s first vaccine, Sputnik V, developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology situated in Moscow, Russia. The third phase of its clinical trials involving 40,000 people has been under way since early September. The scientific publication about Phases I and II of Sputnik V clinic trials in the reputable journal The Lancet clearly proves the high safety and efficacy of the Russian vaccine.

Yet, another Russian vaccine EpiVacCorona by the Vector Research Center is to be registered by October 15.

Quite clearly, the full picture of global fight against the coronavirus pandemic, described in your article, would be incomplete without mentioning the Russian vaccines.

Victoria Loginova

Press Secretary

Embassy of the Russian Federation in Ireland

Rathgar

Dublin 14

Replanting of our natural hedgerows

Over the last 30 years, farmers with the aid of government schemes have reduced our hedgerows to stumps.

Sold as ecological protection, this was simply vandalism, removing shade, shelter, food supply, habitat and the green look our land was once famed for. Year on year this destruction has increased.

IFA president Tim Cullinan, when discussing the new climate bill on RTÉ radio recently, suggested that farmers could stop destroying the hedges and instead protect them and plant them with native hedgerow trees, thus going a long way to saving what’s left of our bio-diversity and help out with the battle against climate change.

This is just common sense and something which could easily be put into action, and law, in a matter of weeks.

John Farrelly

Raheny

Dublin 5.

Vice-presidents are better candidates

There has been much discussion in the media about what happens if the next, elderly, US president does not complete his term.

Having watched both the disgraceful presidential debate and the better vice-presidential debate it would seem obvious that both of the VP candidates could easily fill the role and perhaps better than the main candidates.

Dennis Fitzgerald

Melbourne

Australia