Letters to the Editor: Transparency needed on Covid-19 facts and figures

I wish to agree wholeheartedly with the views expressed by Minister Leo Varadkar on the Claire Byrne Show on Monday night last. It is about time someone stood up to the daily roadshow which has almost taken over from the evening news.

Monday evening we saw on the evening news an almost flamboyant arrival of medical personnel that morning to meet with the Government. On the previous evening information was leaked that they were going to advise that the country should immediately change from level two to level five. We later saw the same people depart from the meeting with their heads hung low, gone was the big smiles of the morning.

At last we had a Government who decided to speak up and to let the people know who was running the country. On the Claire Byrne Show later that evening Minister Varadkar did not mince his words and I believe, he being a medical man had more right to offer his views than most.

Over the past number of months we have been fed information evening after evening with figures and no basis for them. Giving us figures that the new cases on Monday were 430 and on Tuesday that they had risen to 530 meant nothing, as we were not told how many people were tested on either day to get those figures.

Similarly we were given the number of deaths such as 1,050 on Monday and on Tuesday were told that five more people had died and the total now was 1,053. No explanation for the discrepancy in the figures.

All we needed was: “today 900 people were tested and 400 proved positive and the next day 800 were tested and 420 proved positive”. It is easy to form a percentage basis if given the correct information.

Similarly, if told that two of the number of deaths from the previous evening were discovered not to have been the result of COVID and could be discounted, we could then accept the figures given.

Forget about criticising the messenger and ask for transparency with the facts.

Tony Fagan

Enniscorthy,

Co Wexford

UK’s word no longer its bond

Now we all want the UK to get a good and decent deal with the EU as that will ultimately benefit us here in Ireland as well!

However for the UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to claim that they only the break the law just a little with the Internal Market Bill whilst at the same time presenting themselves as a defender of International Law smacks of self delusional reverie!

He makes the UK sound like a complete eejit and look like a complete fool.

How on Earth do they expect to conclude other major international deals if their word can no longer be seen as their bond?

Is mise le meas,

Killian Brennan

43 Corofin House

Clare Village

Malahide Road

Dublin 17

Media ‘outrage’ at Leo is unbalanced

Leo Varadkar responded with clarity and transparency to questions asked about how a Level 5 recommendation by Nphet was not adopted. The media and opposition went wild saying how dare he be so aggressive etc…

Where are the media and opposition folks who heretofore ranted about clarity and transparency?

I am seriously concerned that the media in particular, in Ireland is failing in its job to be the impartial observer and reporter of news. I saw no press or media reports saying Leo “told it as it is”.

This is not good for our democracy. A free and unbiased press is vital to keeping balance.

Eddie Cotter

Ballinhassig, Cork

No arguing with conspiracy theory

The trouble with conspiracy theorists, is they counteract all common sense...

with theories that cannot be proved , one way or the other. for example , Elvis is still alive, Hitler escaped from the bunker, etc, etc,. No matter how much proof is offered, they offer no proof to the contrary, only their own theory, no matter how daft it is, and as more proof piles up, they indulge in more fantastic theories, to eclipse the ones they already offered. A Conspiracy Theorist can’t be beaten in a debate, Jim Corr, once said, the American military staged the attacks on the Twin Towers, he never said who piloted the death planes, that were filled to capacity with fuel....to cause maximum damage....it was an inside job...

That’s why they cleared up the bomb site immediately.... to get rid of the evidence......

Anyway , Elvis is bringing out a new album from his cottage in the Gaskill Mountains, next week.

Holly Barrett

Mallow, Co Cork

Managing manure — the Scottish way

An article in your edition of October 5 by Ailin Quinlan reports on a recent study by Teagasc, “Managing Manure”. It describes the report’s anticipated outcomes in slurry storage and spreading, some requiring major capital outlays.

These outcomes may or may not happen, with the expected reductions in emissions not materialising. The question arises; did the study include manure management possibilities other than slurry?

For example, North East Scotland has a long and well-deserved reputation for excellence in livestock farming. It also has a winter housing requirement of a minimum 24 weeks. There are little or no slatted floor cattle housing facilities in the region.

An alternative based on efficiently mechanised systems using straw bedding is almost universal. Similar practices could provide interesting outcomes in an Irish context; lower, almost zero emissions, including odours, and a resurgence in tillage, not only for feed and straw but as a native supply of barley for our burgeoning micro-distillery industry.

Teagasc should send a research team to Aberdeenshire.

Denis Michael

Ballina, Co Mayo

Daly’s podcast is simply the best

I would like to congratulate and thank the Examiner on the Anthony Daly weekly podcast. I am an avid hurling supporter and a keen follower of all types of Podcasts but Anthony with his regular guests Mark Launders and TJ Ryan provide the best weekly entertainment.

Their opinion is informed and insightful, they deal with some delegate GAA issues in an honest and forthright way and they are just great craic. They have helped to keep people like me sane over the last six months.

I don’t know how many people tune in but the banter, the debate and the coverage of the club hurling championships from all over the Country was super. Well done to the Cork Examiner and well done to all involved.

Tom Howard

Sixmilebridge, Co Clare

Trump’s trunk call

According to Trump’s doctor he may not be out “of the woods yet” but he is clearly out of his tree!

Joe Dunne

Shanakiel, Cork

Will Leo or Tony do the decent thing?

Either Leo Varadkar’s or Tony Holohan’s position is untenable; so who is going to do the decent thing?

Liam Power

Dundalk,

Co Louth

Take positives from Rockies’ victory

What a wonderful hurling match between The Glen and Blackrock on Sunday. I wasn’t always a Blackrock supporter as I lived north of the river and Christy Ring was my sporting hero so I was a Glen Rovers fan then.

We used to get the ferry across and were rowed from the Ferry Boat Inn on the Tivoli side to the Lee Rowing Club. I saw some wonderful matches and some brilliant players.

Jimmy Brohan from Blackrock I remember as a stylist and skilful player and how wonderful to see a photo in The Examiner of him after the match with a big smile on his face. Of course it was a pity that social distancing wasn’t observed but under the circumstances could you really blame anyone.

For me the best after match moment was driving towards Church Road on Monday morning and to see three young lads 8 or 9 years of age waving their Rockies flags with smiles of joy at all the passing cars. Hurling and the GAA are some a positive element in the lives of our young people.

On a personal note I hope that the wonderful Cork championship will lead to Cork winning the All-Ireland again soon. I have a young grandson living in Limerick who thinks that Limerick always beat Cork. So just for me Cork please win one soon.

Ted Dwyer

Blackrock, Cork