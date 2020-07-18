Letter to the Editor: We need more female voices in Irish journalism

Saturday, July 18, 2020 - 00:37 AM

Nuala O'Faolan, Nell McCafferty, and Victoria White were vital, important female voices in Irish journalism. 

None of us were safe from censure when those three were abroad, not unless we at least tried to be good when we were celebrated.

Just as we need far more women in Dáil Éireann, we need more women in journalism. 

And if Victoria White is stepping back from her Irish Examiner column — O'Faolain is dead; McCafferty less prominent —   let's hope three more women will step in. 

And the rest of us should buy newspapers with great writers and support the fourth estate.

And to Victoria White: Slan beo agus beir bua. 


Tom Ryan

2 Forts, 

Dun Bleisce (Doon), 

Co Limerick

