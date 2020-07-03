Letters to the Editor: Selfless Holohan guided us through darkest days

The national outpouring of spontaneous empathy and sympathy for Dr Tony Holohan, is not only beautifully moving and wholly authentic but absolutely warranted in every measure.

A giant of a man in terms of his service to the state and its citizens, he has piloted our collective boat thus far through the choppiest of seas, spawning a constancy of calm confidence while holding the stark 'data-cards' of the roughest of deals.

The trickiest of assignments to balance collating the essential Covid realities day-on-day, week-on-week, while propagating a clarifying reassurance of how to respond to the grimmest of challenges, holding steadfast to tough, yet necessary, measures prompted a scenario that few would be cut out for, or able to achieve.

Managing all of this with adroit aplomb and controlled clinical validity, would be a supreme feat in itself, but to do do so within a personal frame of family distress, is nothing short of heroic.

Keeping us all above the plimsoll-line of anxious despair and debilitating 'doom', was his public service remit, and in that he acquitted himself with the utmost quotient of sterling reliability.

To have been dealing with his own deteriorating family health turmoil in the midst of this national emergency is beyond phenomenal.

May we all be inspired by the dedication, diligence and demeanour of the man...nay, the giant of a man.

May comfort and solace abound apace.

Jim Cosgrove

Lismore

Co Waterford