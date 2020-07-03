Letters to the Editor: Catfighting in Dáil lowers tone of public conversation

Letters to the Editor: Catfighting in Dáil lowers tone of public conversation
Friday, July 03, 2020 - 01:00 AM
The 33rd sitting of the new Dáil inside the Convention Centre Dublin last weekend. Picture: Maxwells
I run a school, the XLc Project, in Waterford for students who wish to access the State exams for Junior Certificate and established Leaving Certificate.

The XLc has been running very successfully, mostly on volunteer work and with no mainstream funding since 1998. The standard we expect for our students is to speak respectfully to other people, irrespective of how they might disagree. It is a waste of time to lecture students to ‘do as I say , not as I do’.

They learn by imitation and the decorum of cat fighting in the Dáil discourses lowers the tone of all public conversations.

Nuala Jackson

XLc Project

Manor St

Waterford

