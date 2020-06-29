Letters to the Editor: Irish politics' realignment to a distinct 'left' and 'right'

Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin being presented the Seal of Office by President Michael D. Higgins at Áras na hUachtaráin in Dublin. Pic: Maxwell Photography/PA Wire

Saturday 27th June, 2020, will go down in our history as one of the most momentous days in Irish politics.

It represents the beginning of a realignment of Irish politics into right and left.

With outgoing Taoiseach Leo Varadkar describing Fianna Fáil as a “great party” and the incoming Taoiseach Micheal Martin expressing equal pleasantries with regard to Fine Gael the stage has been set.

Civil War Politics is officially over and it is clear that there is not one scintilla of difference between a Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.

No longer can any one of those parties occupy the dual position of being in Government and leading the Opposition at the same time.

They should, in these days of marriage equality, seal the deal entirely and sign an Instrument of Amalgamation.

There will now be a distinct difference between right and left with a few confused entities like the Greens occupying the middle.

People who use the word “change“ are being derided, but change is happening and change is coming.

There is most certainly a seismic shift in Irish Politics as and from June 27, 2020.

This change is only just beginning!

Killian Brennan,

Corofin House,

Clare Village,

Malahide Road,

Dublin 17