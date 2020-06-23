Letter to the Editor: Gardaí must avoid being alone when out on patrol

There have been a number of incidents where Gardaí have come to the untimely deaths while patrolling alone.

It was agreed long ago that this was a dangerous practice and that Gardaí were targeted when they were alone.

However, as with most changes in this country, things slip and retract to their former state with ensuing bad consequences.

The savage and brutal murder of Colm Horkan did not need to happen and the man should be alive. It happened because lessons were not learnt for too long regarding a litany of incidents in the past where Gardaí who were alone were attacked.

Recriminations should not be set aside for too long with a running commentary about how 'sad' the shooting was. It was a merciless killing and a testament to the disgraceful crime-ridden and violent Ireland we now live in.

Maurice Fitzgerald,

Shanbally, County Cork.