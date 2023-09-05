Irish Examiner view: Corruption frustrates Ukraine's war effort

While Reznikov has not had the finger of suspicion pointed directly at him and could well be appointed ambassador to London, the frustration at the lack of progress of infantry and armoured infantry on the frontline sparked president Volodymyr Zelenskyy to act and replace him with Rustem Umerov, a Crimean Tatar.
With Ukraine having applied for membership of Nato and the European Union, the issue of corruption (a subject which has long dogged the country) has become a matter of grave concern to a Ukrainian public which has become increasingly sensitive to such issues, especially as the war drags on.
Difficult situations require strong leadership and decision-making and the Ukrainian hierarchy must be willing to fight internal corruption as it continues to defend its lands. It is to be hoped such determination will deliver the rewards it deserves — on the battlefield — within Ukrainian society and among those from whom the country seeks succour.
The decision by Virgin Media to broadcast a documentary last night featuring former crime boss and the man who led the gang behind the murder of journalist Veronica Guerin, John Gilligan, has caused some public and political angst.
This is understandable, particularly in the case of the late journalist’s family and the victims of his life of crime, who must hear the vicious criminal and liar put his spin on a life of crime.
That the first part of the documentary airs on the day that John Gilligan walked free from drugs and firearm charges in Spain, adds to their hurt.
However, the political hand-wringing over the television station’s choice to interview Gilligan at all, goes too far, particularly from those politicians who are happy to criticise the decision to interview him, but are also proud to say in the same breath that they won’t even watch the show they’re criticising.
The decision by the broadcaster to interview him is understandable, criminal minds are ripe for examination on television, and there is integrity to be found in a documentary on Gilligan’s appalling crimes if his state of mind when committing them is examined unflinchingly and without bestowing any merit on them.
The bottom line, however, is that if Gilligan and his ilk think their participation in such enterprises will somehow colour the public’s opinion of them favourably, they are sadly mistaken as they will remain, in the view of any right-thinking person, pariahs who bow only to the law of the gun, and who will be remembered only for their grievous miscalculation of what is right and what is wrong.
As iconic musical instruments go, there are few — certainly in the rock ’n’ roll canon — more well-known or emblematic than the Hofner H500/1 violin-shaped bass guitar which became the trademark of Paul McCartney throughout his career with The Beatles and beyond.
An original of the instrument can fetch as much as €29,000 online, but the value of the one Macca paid some £30 for at the Steinway Musikhaus in Hamburg in 1961 and which has not been seen since he used it during the Get Back/Let It Be sessions in London in 1969 is inestimable.
That a global search for McCartney’s bass has now been launched by an outfit calling itself The Lost Bass Project is significant in itself and indicative not only of the importance of this particular Hofner, but also of its cultural significance.
Since it went missing from EMI’s fabled Abbey Road studios, nobody has established where the instrument had been stored and nobody has ever come forward to admit either having filched it or being in possession of it.
Given that this Hofner is known to have played on songs such as ‘She Loves You’, ‘Twist and Shout’, and ‘Love Me Do’, as well as appearing during seminal Beatles moments such as their first appearance onin New York in 1964, its place in music history is assured.
McCartney himself has said he would love to have it back but, even if it does emerge from the shadows, the chances are that he will have to shell out a bit more for it this time than he did in Hamburg over six decades ago.