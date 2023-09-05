Irish Examiner view: Corruption frustrates Ukraine's war effort

In times of war, there is a special pressure on those charged with the execution of the conflict and, in the context of Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine, the generals commanding the defence and counter-offensive activities of the Ukrainian armed forces have had a dual threat with which to contend.

On the one hand, former defence minister Oleksii Reznikov has had to marshal his combined forces to face the threats to his people and his country posed by the Russians, while on the other contending with widening and ongoing investigations into internal corruption.

Challenging the might of the invaders has certainly been made easier for Reznikov by the resilience and courage of those under his command, as well as the support of those countries who have been supplying his forces with arms, tanks, artillery, and fighter jets, as well as the expert training allowing them to use these effectively.

However, the slow progress of Ukraine’s summer offensive has caused much angst at home and among frustrated allies, despite the fact the Ukrainian forces have had to face deeply embedded Russian defences and treacherously extensive minefields.

At the same time, Reznikov’s ministry has been hit by several corruption scandals and, last January, a deputy minister and the head of procurement were dismissed after accusations that they had been embroiled in a scheme to inflate contracts for the supply of food to the armed forces. More recent allegations of impropriety have concerned the supply of winter coats and have also sparked court action over the non-delivery of paid-for weapons.

While Reznikov has not had the finger of suspicion pointed directly at him and could well be appointed ambassador to London, the frustration at the lack of progress of infantry and armoured infantry on the frontline sparked president Volodymyr Zelenskyy to act and replace him with Rustem Umerov, a Crimean Tatar.

With Ukraine having applied for membership of Nato and the European Union, the issue of corruption (a subject which has long dogged the country) has become a matter of grave concern to a Ukrainian public which has become increasingly sensitive to such issues, especially as the war drags on.

Difficult situations require strong leadership and decision-making and the Ukrainian hierarchy must be willing to fight internal corruption as it continues to defend its lands. It is to be hoped such determination will deliver the rewards it deserves — on the battlefield — within Ukrainian society and among those from whom the country seeks succour.

You can’t run from the past The decision by Virgin Media to broadcast a documentary last night featuring former crime boss and the man who led the gang behind the murder of journalist Veronica Guerin, John Gilligan, has caused some public and political angst. Journalist Veronica Guerin pictured in April, 1996. Picture: Eamonn Farrell/Photocall This is understandable, particularly in the case of the late journalist’s family and the victims of his life of crime, who must hear the vicious criminal and liar put his spin on a life of crime. That the first part of the documentary airs on the day that John Gilligan walked free from drugs and firearm charges in Spain, adds to their hurt. However, the political hand-wringing over the television station’s choice to interview Gilligan at all, goes too far, particularly from those politicians who are happy to criticise the decision to interview him, but are also proud to say in the same breath that they won’t even watch the show they’re criticising. The decision by the broadcaster to interview him is understandable, criminal minds are ripe for examination on television, and there is integrity to be found in a documentary on Gilligan’s appalling crimes if his state of mind when committing them is examined unflinchingly and without bestowing any merit on them. The bottom line, however, is that if Gilligan and his ilk think their participation in such enterprises will somehow colour the public’s opinion of them favourably, they are sadly mistaken as they will remain, in the view of any right-thinking person, pariahs who bow only to the law of the gun, and who will be remembered only for their grievous miscalculation of what is right and what is wrong.

'Get back' guitar

As iconic musical instruments go, there are few — certainly in the rock ’n’ roll canon — more well-known or emblematic than the Hofner H500/1 violin-shaped bass guitar which became the trademark of Paul McCartney throughout his career with The Beatles and beyond.

Ed Sullivan, centre, with (from left) Ringo Starr, George Harrison, John Lennon, and Paul McCartney before The Beatles' first US TV appearance on February 9, 1964. Paul's iconic bass guitar from this era has gone missing. File picture: AP

An original of the instrument can fetch as much as €29,000 online, but the value of the one Macca paid some £30 for at the Steinway Musikhaus in Hamburg in 1961 and which has not been seen since he used it during the Get Back/Let It Be sessions in London in 1969 is inestimable.

That a global search for McCartney’s bass has now been launched by an outfit calling itself The Lost Bass Project is significant in itself and indicative not only of the importance of this particular Hofner, but also of its cultural significance.

Since it went missing from EMI’s fabled Abbey Road studios, nobody has established where the instrument had been stored and nobody has ever come forward to admit either having filched it or being in possession of it.

Given that this Hofner is known to have played on songs such as ‘She Loves You’, ‘Twist and Shout’, and ‘Love Me Do’, as well as appearing during seminal Beatles moments such as their first appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show in New York in 1964, its place in music history is assured.

McCartney himself has said he would love to have it back but, even if it does emerge from the shadows, the chances are that he will have to shell out a bit more for it this time than he did in Hamburg over six decades ago.