Irish Examiner view: Leading by example

This is despite a survey suggesting that 88% of Irish parents would support a ban on mobile phones in primary schools, while 77% are in favour of similar restrictions at secondary level.
And though this implies a high level of support for something that is sensible and would enhance the developmental interests of students, we can be forgiven a moment of scepticism when we observe what happens all around us.
Children notice the self-indulgent and entitled manner in which nearly all adults have allowed personal telecoms to penetrate, and often dictate, their lives. If we permit interruption and distraction to meetings, to family time, to meals, to cinemas and theatre, even to funerals, weddings, and church services, then small wonder that young people might think that they should also have a slice of that action.
If we allow, in our collective madness, our relationships to depend for sustenance and instant reinforcement on a personal handset, then don’t expect the behaviour of the next generations to change any time soon, or indeed ever.
The annual back to school survey published by the Irish League of Credit Unions reported that 10.7 is the average age at which primary school children get their first phones, increasing to 13.5 years for teenagers. Some 72% of mothers and fathers say they “actively” monitor their child’s mobile phone activity. This is a scarcely believable figure. The level to which such scrutiny actually takes place is also open to challenge, as anyone who has attempted to question their child on their social media activity, much less view their communications, can attest.
Online safety expert Alex Cooney, of CyberSafeKids, put it this way: “There are kids sitting up in their bedrooms late at night, on those devices, no one is checking in, and no one is keeping an eye, and that’s the real concern.”
The question we must ask of ourselves is: “Who are the grown-ups here? And what example do we set?”
Author Zadie Smith, who uses a “dumbphone”, railed this weekend at the first question that everyone asks: “What about when you get lost? Like getting lost is the worst thing that can ever happen to a human being ... so let me get this right: In exchange for the maps you will give away your democracy, the mental health of your children, your own mental health — for a map? I will get you a map! We are free! If you want to be free, you can free yourself.”
And so we can.