Irish Examiner view: Data security is vital to the rule of law

The data breaches affecting the Police Service of Northern Ireland has left members of the force “shocked, dismayed, and basically angry”, and with good reason.

Earlier this week, detailed information about PSNI officers appeared online — the information included the rank and grade data of officers, and also the surnames, initials, locations, and departments for all PSNI employees. The information was online for several hours before being removed.

This kind of breach has security implications for any police force, but it has particular significance for the PSNI. Earlier this year, the force’s chief constable Simon Byrne said he was briefed almost every day about plots to attack and kill his officers, stating that the threat from dissident republicans remains a “real worry”, while last February senior detective John Caldwell was shot and seriously injured by gunmen at a sports complex in Tyrone.

The information was not posted by cyberterrorists, however, but was uploaded in response to a Freedom of Information request. That request sought details of the number of officers and staff of all ranks and grades across the organisation, with the additional information included by mistake. There is some consolation in the fact that hackers did not access the information and upload it for malign reasons and, tangentially, it is worth stressing that this error does not invalidate FoI procedures as reasonable, valuable measures in a free society.

However, those are considerations for a later date, whenever the relevant administrative structures are being reviewed with a view to improvement. For the sake of upholding the rule of law and the apparatus of democracy in the North, this cannot be allowed to happen again.

Those members of the PSNI whose privacy has been compromised must be given every support and assistance in the coming days and weeks.

Read More PSNI confirm second data breach involving theft of documents naming more than 200 officers and staff

Remember the climate crisis Dublin Airport operator Daa won a victory earlier this week in its ongoing battle with Fingal County Council. Mr Justice Conor Dignam granted the Daa permission to bring a challenge against a council decision to issue an enforcement notice against it. The council says the operator is allegedly breaching the terms of its planning permission, based on complaints from those living in the area about the noise from night flights. As Dublin Airport operator daa and Fingal County Council face off over night flights, the elephant in the room is the climate emergency. File picture: Niall Carson/PA The Daa says cancelling night-time flights has the potential to ground thousands of flights and disrupt the plans of more than 700,000 passengers; the council says the number of flights scheduled by the airport exceeds the planning condition attached to the permission governing the number of flights which can operate from the runway between 11pm and 7am. On the face of it the council may still have the upper hand. Despite the Daa describing the enforcement notice as flawed, unreasoned, vague, and of no legal effect, the local authority is the body tasked with issuing planning permissions and their associated conditions. If the Daa has conformed to other planning conditions it will surely be pointed out that the airport operator cannot be selective when it comes to deciding on which conditions it wishes to comply with. What is striking is that reports of this dispute do not seem to refer to the elephant in the room — the background to this particular conflict is the recent confirmation that last month was the hottest month on record. Rising temperatures and other indications of irreversible and catastrophic climate change are now, unfortunately, regular features of our news reports. In the midst of this environmental crisis the Daa is taking legal action to ensure it keeps more and more planes in the air. This action deserves scrutiny when all the indications are that in years to come we will be flying less. What's your view on this issue? You can tell us here

The power of music

The emotional response to Sinéad O’Connor’s passing revealed much about modern Ireland — from the veneration of her musical talent to the accompanying respect and admiration for the singer’s stance on many issues.

She’s not the only singer to have been transformed from firebrand to national treasure. An older version of the enfant terrible, John Lydon, resurfaced this week with a revealing interview.

Rest in Peace Nora Forster



1/2 It is with a heavy heart that we share the sad news that Nora Forster - John Lydon's wife of nearly 5 decades - has passed away. Nora had been living with Alzheimer’s for several years. In which time John had become her full time carer. pic.twitter.com/mEabNLmrHy — Public Image Ltd (@pilofficial) April 6, 2023

In the ‘70s, Lydon and his band the Sex Pistols were the most visible outriders of punk, the popular movement which turned the music business on its head and epitomised the outlook of alienated youth everywhere.

The raw sound of the band was accompanied by a confrontational attitude which Lydon specifically epitomised, though it isn’t clear how influential his strong Cork roots were in creating this attitude.

Earlier this year, Lydon made a bid to represent Ireland in the Eurovision Song Contest with his song ‘Hawaii’. His motivation was to raise awareness of Alzheimer’s disease, which his wife Nora was living with. She died in April.

Now he has revealed that although his bid was unsuccessful, he and Nora had watched recordings of him performing the song. “I’d share all manner of things and we’d sit and laugh. She pointed to the suit and said, ‘You’ and that was it. I will love and adore Ireland forever just for that alone.”

In the ‘70s, it would have seemed outlandish to believe Lydon would eventually be admired for his compassion and concern. This week, it seemed outlandish that his song didn’t represent Ireland.