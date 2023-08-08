Irish Examiner view: Billionaires should not control the media

As Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk duck and weave about the pretty revolting prospect of them brawling in a cage fight, both men are at the centre of separate media rows which threaten the role of journalism in society and will promote the spread of misinformation.
Zukerberg’s Meta last week announced a ban on news access on its platforms in Canada and was stopping Facebook and Instagram users being able to source reliable journalism on those platforms.
The company’s move is little more than petty retaliation against a new Canadian law — the Online News Act — which was enacted to try and shore up revenue streams at the country’s journalism outlets by forcing intermediaries such as Meta to chip in their fair share.
Insidiously, Meta has suggested that the law is unworkable and the only way for it to comply with the law is “to end news availability for people in Canada”.
Thus, many Facebook and Instagram users in the country can no longer share links to new articles from reputable outlets such as The Guardian, The Washington Post, and The New York Times.
It is obvious this decision, which may yet be followed by other platforms as Google, Twitter (or X, as it now is), and Bing may follow Meta’s lead, will create a void which can readily be exploited by the many peddlers of disinformation out there.
The hardest hit by Meta’s decision will be Canada’s small and independent media outlets, who now depend on social media to build readership. As things stand, social media and online forums are the dominant force in spreading misinformation on a variety of subjects, including politics and health issues.
If credible media sources are denied to people, the problems of misinformation are merely going to intensify. In an era where elections are being heavily influenced by social media, misinformation has become a very dangerous tool.
Adding to this furore, Agence France-Presse, the French news agency, is suing Elon Musk’s X (or Twitter, as was) alleging the social media company is refusing to negotiate payment terms for its content.
Four years ago, France adopted sweeping European Union copyright rules which now force social media companies to pay for certain types of content. Google has already negotiated a settlement with French publishers for news content, but X has balked.
The global news industry has suffered as a result of the growth of such as Google and Facebook. It has struggled because the traditional advertising revenues it has relied on have been eaten up by social media outlets.
Rather than focusing on a sad display of machismo by Zuckerberg and Musk, the world should be looking to these men to negotiate in good faith with those who make money for them while also propping up democracies under pressure from misinformation by bad actors.