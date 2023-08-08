Irish Examiner view: Billionaires should not control the media

As Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk duck and weave about the pretty revolting prospect of them brawling in a cage fight, both men are at the centre of separate media rows which threaten the role of journalism in society and will promote the spread of misinformation.

Zukerberg’s Meta last week announced a ban on news access on its platforms in Canada and was stopping Facebook and Instagram users being able to source reliable journalism on those platforms.

The company’s move is little more than petty retaliation against a new Canadian law — the Online News Act — which was enacted to try and shore up revenue streams at the country’s journalism outlets by forcing intermediaries such as Meta to chip in their fair share.

Insidiously, Meta has suggested that the law is unworkable and the only way for it to comply with the law is “to end news availability for people in Canada”.

Thus, many Facebook and Instagram users in the country can no longer share links to new articles from reputable outlets such as The Guardian, The Washington Post, and The New York Times.

It is obvious this decision, which may yet be followed by other platforms as Google, Twitter (or X, as it now is), and Bing may follow Meta’s lead, will create a void which can readily be exploited by the many peddlers of disinformation out there.

The hardest hit by Meta’s decision will be Canada’s small and independent media outlets, who now depend on social media to build readership. As things stand, social media and online forums are the dominant force in spreading misinformation on a variety of subjects, including politics and health issues.

If credible media sources are denied to people, the problems of misinformation are merely going to intensify. In an era where elections are being heavily influenced by social media, misinformation has become a very dangerous tool.

Adding to this furore, Agence France-Presse, the French news agency, is suing Elon Musk’s X (or Twitter, as was) alleging the social media company is refusing to negotiate payment terms for its content.

Four years ago, France adopted sweeping European Union copyright rules which now force social media companies to pay for certain types of content. Google has already negotiated a settlement with French publishers for news content, but X has balked.

The global news industry has suffered as a result of the growth of such as Google and Facebook. It has struggled because the traditional advertising revenues it has relied on have been eaten up by social media outlets.

Rather than focusing on a sad display of machismo by Zuckerberg and Musk, the world should be looking to these men to negotiate in good faith with those who make money for them while also propping up democracies under pressure from misinformation by bad actors.

Superfood from the sea As an island nation, you would have thought that our consumption of fish caught in Irish waters would be at the higher end of the scale. It is not. Aside altogether from the economic benefits to the country, eating more fish — it has emerged — would help the nation psychologically too, because among the many health benefits are reduced levels of anxiety and depression. UCC’s head of psychiatry Ted Dinan has pointed to the “overwhelming evidence” that a diet rich in vegetables, fruits, nuts, fermented food, and fish reduces our risk of becoming depressed. And while patients may be prescribed with drugs and psychological treatments, their nutrition and exercise habits are also hugely important for mental well-being. Prof Dinan says the Government as well as his fellow mental health professionals should be putting more emphasis on the importance of eating fish. As a nation, we have long promoted the health benefits of our agriculture produce, so there is no reason why fish and marine products should not be advocated for in the same fashion. Sadly, our fishing industry and marine sector in general have always played second fiddle to agriculture, and the further decommissioning of trawlers and a decline in the number of fishers does not indicate that situation changing. But, with a little Government support and the weight of medical profession behind it too, perhaps a timely boost to a much-neglected sector could be at hand.

Goodwill pricing

There are five key ingredients that go into making a pint of stout: Roasted barley, malted barley, hops, yeast, and water. The key ingredient in Diageo making money from making pints of Guinness is you and your wallet.

In the past week the international brewing and distilling conglomerate revealed it had beaten full-year sales forecast with organic net sales increasing by 6.5% but, as outlined by the firm’s new chief executive Debra Crew, there was double-digit net sales growth in tequila, Scotch, and Guinness, resulting in a contribution of 57% to overall organic net sales growth.

Those results cover the period to the end of June this year, but not July when Diageo announced its latest increase in the price of a pint of Guinness, which will be coming to you and your wallet shortly.

Diageo maintains that cost inflation had risen by 7% to 8% since the start of the war in Ukraine, but had gone up in double digits in the fiscal year ended June 2023.

If sales are growing at the drinks giant, then you can be sure that profits will be up considerably also when those figures are revealed. But ahead of a budget here which will almost certainly heap more pain on pint drinkers, it seems crass for Diageo to make punters pay for increased manufacturing costs.

That’s business, for sure, but at a time of mounting household costs across the board, a less-punitive approach towards loyal customers might engender a lot more goodwill.