Irish Examiner view: Another message for us to heed 

Generations of Irish people were educated about the importance of the Gulf Stream to the climate wellbeing of our island and its temperate weather patterns.

In simple terms, we learned that, were it not for the Gulf Stream, our buoyant agriculture and bountiful land would probably not be either buoyant or bountiful, and that geographic features unique to Ireland would not exist either.

We do know that a process of ‘western intensification’ causes the Gulf Stream to be a northwards accelerating current off the east coast of North America and that at about 40 degrees North and 30 degrees West, it splits in two with the northern stream — the North Atlantic Drift — crossing to northern Europe, taking in Ireland on the way.

It influences the coastal areas of North America, from Florida to south east Virginia and, to a greater degree the coastal lands and their climate in North Eastern Europe, with the scientific consensus being that these places are much warmer than other areas of similar latitude as a result of the Gulf Stream.

But now — as if recent weather spikes were not enough to alarm us about the effects of climate change — it has been announced that the Gulf Stream and its beneficial effects on Ireland and the rest of Northern Europe could effectively collapse as soon as 2025.

Vital ocean currents such as the Gulf Stream — part of the Atlantic meridional overturning circulation (Amoc) — are said to be at their weakest in 1,600 years and, if they collapse, we could see a reduction in temperature of as much as 10C in a few decades.

While the headline date of 2025 has grabbed attention, scientists concede it might take until 2095 to actually happen, but they feel 2050 is a more likely date for any Gulf Stream collapse.

It matters not when it will happen, but what does matter is what we as a race can do to try and prevent it happening in the first place.

It seems, though, that this is simply another salutary lesson — among many others recently — that what

humankind is doing to our planet is nothing other than destructive. We are sleepwalking into our world collapsing.

Mysterious ends to a political power Living in an authoritarian world is difficult at any time — and especially so for citizens who are prone to free thinking. The perils for any such person under any such regime are obvious, as anti-establishment viewpoints are not welcomed. For those who live in a higher orbit in the administration of such a rigidly controlling establishment, the perils are enormous. Indeed, the best way to find yourself ‘disappeared’ is to publicly criticise the main man or any of his cronies. At last October’s National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party, the world was shocked to witness the removal of the country’s former president Hu Jintao from public life in an extraordinarily public defenestration. At the closing ceremony, Hu was seated beside Xi Jinping — China’s president who had just been elected for an unprecedented third term — when he was suddenly and inexplicably removed by two men in dark suits. The Xinhua News Agency — China’s official press agency — later reported he had not been feeling well and he had been merely taken to a side room for a rest. “Now, he is much better,” it reported. Hu was not seen again in public until the funeral of a predecessor, Jiang Zemin, last December. China watchers concluded this meant he had “not been purged”, but was no longer active in politics. This week the country’s foreign minister, Qin Gang, was officially removed from office after having been missing from the public eye for a month. It brought an abrupt end to a meteoric rise through the ranks of the Chinese political system. Qin was last seen on June 25, and since then his planned meetings have either been cancelled or he has been replaced. His dismissal was announced by Chinese state media after what was said to be a hastily convened and unusually short meeting of the National People’s Congress Standing Committee. No reason was given for his dismissal. We don’t know what happened to Qin or what he is accused of, but the fact his achievements were scrubbed from official websites, suggests he’s in serious trouble politically. We may never know what caused the disfavour both Hu and Qin fell foul of, but then that’s the way of it with authoritarianism.

Lasting Legacy

The bitter tears of the Irish players yesterday were matched by the rain from the heavens above Perth as their 2-1 loss to Canada confirmed their exit from the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

With their remaining group game against Nigeria still to be played, it is now a dead rubber and Vera Pauw’s side can advance no further.

While not reminiscent of the heroics of Jack Charlton’s Euro ‘88, Italia ‘90, and USA ‘94 sides, this squad broke new ground practically every time they stepped on the pitch and raised awareness of the women’s game to new and unprecedented heights, bringing with them a nation of new fans.

Eoin English’s report highlights the impact these women have had on younger fans already. By qualifying for a World Cup and performing to a very high level, they have breathed considerable life into the women’s game here.

Recriminations about the exit may follow, but the benefits of qualification and participation will resonate for a long time.