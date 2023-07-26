World Cup dream is only beginning for Girls in Green's young fans 

The Irish team’s World Cup dreams are all but over, but for young fans like Aisling Meehan, aged three, their World Cup dreams are only just beginning.

Aisling and her 10-week-old baby brother, James, were among the hundreds of Irish soccer fans who flocked to Turner’s Cross stadium in Cork City today to watch Ireland take on Canada live from Perth in their second game of the World Cup campaign, organised by the Munster Football Association with help from Cork City Council.

As the rain teemed down in Perth, it was like being there as a stiff breeze and steady drizzle swept across the Turner’s Cross pitch, where a big screen and sound system was set up by D2K Ltd for the fans who sat in the Donie Forde stand to watch the game.

Aisling was among three generations of her family who were there to cheer on the girls in green in their first-ever World Cup campaign. Grandparents Marian and Robert Elders were there with their daughter Aoife, who was cradling in her arms baby James, who was attending his first-ever match, all kitted out in an Ireland green baby-grow.

Aoife said she wanted to be there so that he, but especially Aisling, and their big brother Luke, 13, could support the Irish ladies’ squad. “I wanted to be here to support the team and for Aisling to get into women’s sports as soon as she can,” she said.

Emmet O’Halloran, was sitting nearby with six children in tow — his sons Darragh, nine, and Conor, 11, their cousins Phoebe, 6, and Aoibhe O’Neill, 11, and their friends, Dylan, 10, and Sophie Erangey, 12 — all decked out in green. Sophie, who plays centre midfield for Riverstown u13s, said it was great to see the Irish ladies play in a World Cup.

It’s inspiring really. It’s great to see the ladies play on a big screen like this too — and not just the boys.

Mr O’Halloran, who was wearing green and white face paint on his face and head, said his sons were playing Fifa on the PlayStation before they left the house for the match. “I heard one of the kids saying ‘I’m bringing on Denise O’Sullivan now’ and when I looked at the screen, I noticed that they were playing using the Irish women’s team,” he said.

“They don’t want to be Mbappe anymore.”

Emmett O'Halloran at the world cup party at Turners Cross. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Dylan forecast a 2-1 win for Canada and his prediction looked like coming through when Ireland’s captain Katie McCabe scored from a looping corner in the fourth minute — Ireland’s first ever world cup goal.

The crowd erupted and lifted the roof off the stand before chants of olé olé reverberated around the stadium as memories of Italia 90 came flooding back for some of those old enough to remember the hysteria from that golden era of Ireland football.

But the crowd was silenced when Canada equalised just before halftime, with what was their first shot on target.

In the half-time analysis at Turners Cross, Danny Murphy, manager of the Cork women’s soccer team, and player, Ellie O’Brien, told the crowd that it was all still to play for if Ireland kept their shape and kept working hard.

But the fans were dealt another blow early in the second half when Canada took the lead in the 52nd minute.

Kerry sisters Anna O’Brien and Mary Buckley Healy, who have been living in Cork for decades, were on the edge of their seats throughout.

They said they just had to attend the watch party.

“We were in the Woolshed bar and grill last week for the first match with Denise O’Sullivan’s family but when we heard about this watch party event, we just had to come along,” Anna said.

We were so proud of the girls last week and we can’t wait to support them again.

The Turners Cross crowd kept cheering, feeling every kick, heading every ball as Ireland went in search of an equaliser.

McCabe’s superb solo effort on goal in the 78th minute which led to Ireland’s first corner of the second half injected new energy into the crowd.

But unfortunately, the equaliser never came and hearts sank when the final whistle blew.

Sisters Anna O'Brien and Mary Buckley-Healy from Rathmore 'just had to come along' Picture: Eddie O'Hare

The younger fans filed from the ground disappointed but proud of the team. For the older fans, it was about so much more than the result.

It was about the message our participation in this World Cup, and the staging of a large public event like the watch party in Turners Cross, sends to young girls.

Anna O’Brien, who won five All-Ireland football medals with the Kerry ladies, said Ireland was the better team in the first half.

They had a fantastic first half. Ireland was super. They were the better team but the goal just before half-time, made it a very difficult job.

“And when we left in the second goal, we were really up against it. Katie McCabe is some player, she is tremendous. I’d say all the girls will be signing up for all the clubs and more power to them.”

Munster FA administrator Barry Cotter said they can see that surge already.

And the Irish women’s participation in the World Cup, coupled with events like the Turner’s Cross watch party, will hopefully encourage more girls to get involved in sport.

“We wouldn’t have been able to do this without the support of Cork City Council and the team in the sports and sustainability department,” he said.

In Munster, he said all the women’s leagues, from under 17s up, are now affiliated with the Munster FA and there has been a surge in numbers playing at schoolgirls level too.

We are trying to push the growth of women in sport and this event is the perfect opportunity to do that — to show the kids here today that in a couple of years, it could be them on the pitch out there with others watching them from the stands, or playing at a World Cup.

“At the under 17s, under 19s, and women levels, they would never have had a provincial competition, but now they do.

“And we have seen a 33% increase in entries for this season’s competitions which are finishing up this weekend.”