Irish Examiner view: A real-life ‘Mission’ quite plausible

The Huw Edwards case, and to a lesser extent, the row over Ryan Tubridy’s remuneration, give cause to wonder how Arthur Miller’s classic allegorical play, The Crucible, his reimagining of the Salem Witch Trials, might have been presented in the age of social media.
All that “I saw Sarah Good with the Devil! I saw Goody Osburn with the Devil! I saw Bridget Bishop with the Devil!” could have been circulated so much more widely if Abigail Williams had a Twitter account.
And everyone could instantly pile on with finger-wagging, shunning, scarlet letters, the full paraphernalia of moral outrage.
The complexities of the Huw Edwards investigation — several separate accusations, the major of which is denied by the alleged victim; a refusal by the Metropolitan Police and the South Wales Police to take any further action; a 61-year-old man bedridden with stress and depression — mean that a clear picture of what, if anything, has happened will be slow to emerge.
It was 12 years ago this week that The Sun’s sister newspaper, the News of the World, was closed because of its involvement in phone hacking. It has now gambled that the version of events given to it by the parents of one of the people involved is true and can be proved to be so. If that is the case, then the BBC will be accused of foot-dragging and cover up.
In any event it has been a poisonous dance played to the tune of all those internet sleuths who enjoy such dramas. To the vanishing of Elisa Lam at the Cecil Hotel in Los Angeles, to the West Cork Sophie Toscan du Plantier mystery, to Wagatha Christie, we can now add a feverish few days when everyone had a pet theory as to who the mystery presenter was. And, as usual, were “happy to share”.