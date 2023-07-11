Irish Examiner view: Promising start for RTÉ director general

Read More
It might seem a small thing in the broad sweep of international affairs right now, but last week saw the final Ford Fiesta roll off the production line at the Blue Oval’s manufacturing plant in Cologne, Germany.
As the automotive world swings — seemingly inexorably — towards an electric future, the Fiesta had become an anachronism, and the decision to end production of this iconic nameplate was actually taken last November as Ford designs an all-electric future for itself.
Fiesta, introduced to the world back in 1976, has sold some 22m units in total, and the car has played a huge sociological part in so many lives in the near five decades of its existence.
And it won’t be the last four wheel casualty as we move towards a world where the battery electric vehicle is king. It is already known that Ford will stop making its Focus model (the successor to the mighty Escort) and an announcement from Volkswagen on the end of production of its Golf range is anticipated.
These cars — and many others like them — have been mainstays in our daily lives for generations, and have enriched us for so long with the combination of practicality and enjoyment they offered.
While probably inevitable, it is still a sad day when automotive icons for which there is such incredible global affection will no longer be part of what we are.