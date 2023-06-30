Irish Examiner view: Tackling issues

Fri, 30 Jun, 2023 - 02:00

We learned yesterday that Munster are set to host Crusaders, the Super Rugby champions, in a “Clash of Champions” match next February — Munster, of course, being current URC champions.

Will that game be carried on RTÉ television? The national broadcaster has a TV deal covering European rugby into 2024, but the ongoing chaos in RTÉ has shown an unnerving ability to contaminate unexpected areas.

For instance, recently departed director general Dee Forbes has stepped down from the board of GAAGO, the controversial joint venture between the station and the GAA, covering Gaelic games. 

As Ian Mallon of this parish pointed out yesterday, the lack of clarity which already exists about this joint venture will now have to be addressed, given what we have learned about RTÉ’s chaotic commercial practices.

Forbes has also been a member of Munster Rugby’s commercial board, “which provides strategic guidance, advice, and support to the existing branch committee structures and management”.

Did her membership of that commercial board have any implications for RTÉ as it negotiated coverage of the main competition Munster compete in?

Such outside interests and commitments among RTÉ staff constitute yet another area which is being drawn into this controversy.

Read More

Hospitals and nursing homes encouraged to claim free access to GAAGO

More in this section

Irish Examiner view: Once-off opportunity to transform Cork Irish Examiner view: Once-off opportunity to transform Cork
An Bord Pleanala / Cobblestone Irish Examiner view: An Bord Pleanála's credibility clouded by court case
Irish Examiner view: Poor timing for pay proposals Irish Examiner view: Poor timing for pay proposals
#Irish Rugby#Munster RugbyPerson: Ian MallonPerson: Dee ForbesOrganisation: RTÉOrganisation: GAAGO
<p>IHRB chief executive Darragh O’Loughlin told the public accounts committee that he had become aware of a “hitherto unknown issue” within the foregoing 48 hours. Stock picture: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile</p>

Irish Examiner view: Concerns over governance in horseracing 

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime News
Newsletter

Keep up with the stories of the day with our lunchtime news wrap.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd