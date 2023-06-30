Irish Examiner view: Tackling issues

We learned yesterday that Munster are set to host Crusaders, the Super Rugby champions, in a “Clash of Champions” match next February — Munster, of course, being current URC champions.
Will that game be carried on RTÉ television? The national broadcaster has a TV deal covering European rugby into 2024, but the ongoing chaos in RTÉ has shown an unnerving ability to contaminate unexpected areas.
For instance, recently departed director general Dee Forbes has stepped down from the board of GAAGO, the controversial joint venture between the station and the GAA, covering Gaelic games.
As Ian Mallon of this parish pointed out yesterday, the lack of clarity which already exists about this joint venture will now have to be addressed, given what we have learned about RTÉ’s chaotic commercial practices.
Forbes has also been a member of Munster Rugby’s commercial board, “which provides strategic guidance, advice, and support to the existing branch committee structures and management”.
Did her membership of that commercial board have any implications for RTÉ as it negotiated coverage of the main competition Munster compete in?
Such outside interests and commitments among RTÉ staff constitute yet another area which is being drawn into this controversy.