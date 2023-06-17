Irish Examiner view: Glenda Jackson was a real touch of class

The actress and former English Labour MP passed away at the age of 87
Glenda Jackson: A trooper, and a talent, and an inspiration. File picture: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Sat, 17 Jun, 2023 - 02:00

The death of the actress, and former English Labour MP Glenda Jackson, who passed away on Thursday aged 87, robbed the entertainment world of one its foremost exponents, eye-catching in some of the heaviest roles in theatre, film, and with a talent for light comedy which has rarely been matched. 

She won two Oscars, three Emmys, and a Tony, and her Bohemian chic and cool intelligence paved the way for actresses such as Cate Blanchett, Tilda Swinton, and Rosamund Pike to become Hollywood favourites.

Jackson came from a poor background and was raised in Birkenhead on the River Mersey opposite Liverpool before winning a scholarship to Rada in London. 

She earned one of her Academy awards for a laconic comedy A Touch of Class, depicting an affair with George Segal’s American businessman. She also appeared in an ahead-of-its-times bisexual ménage à-trois plot Sunday Bloody Sunday.

Jackson, who was a member of Tony Blair’s government but opposed him on the invasion of Iraq, achieved widespread fame in her depiction of Elizabeth I. 

However, her popularity was ensured by appearances on the Morecambe and Wise TV show where she busked her way through Ernie’s version of Cleopatra. She was a trooper, and a talent, and an inspiration.

