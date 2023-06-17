Irish Examiner view: Glenda Jackson was a real touch of class

The death of the actress, and former English Labour MP Glenda Jackson, who passed away on Thursday aged 87, robbed the entertainment world of one its foremost exponents, eye-catching in some of the heaviest roles in theatre, film, and with a talent for light comedy which has rarely been matched.

She won two Oscars, three Emmys, and a Tony, and her Bohemian chic and cool intelligence paved the way for actresses such as Cate Blanchett, Tilda Swinton, and Rosamund Pike to become Hollywood favourites.