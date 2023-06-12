Irish Examiner view: Over and out

Boris Johnson
Irish Examiner view: Over and out

Boris Johnson recently resigned as an MP.

Mon, 12 Jun, 2023 - 02:01

It is easy to appreciate the humour of the commentator who described the departure of former British MPs Boris Johnson and his follower Nadine Dorries as a Thelma and Louise moment — a reference to the Hollywood movie when the main protagonists decide to drive off the edge of the Grand Canyon rather than surrender to their pursuers.

However, this romanticises a denouement more Whitehall farce than Oscar winner. If this marks the end of the political career of one of western democracy’s flamboyant leaders, then what of another fighting hard to stay in the frame?

Among the accusations that former US president Donald Trump faces is he retained documents on nuclear programs, potential military vulnerabilities, and plans for retaliation in the event of an attack. These were kept, it is alleged, at his Bedminster golf club in New Jersey and at his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida. 

The satirical programme Spitting Image used to run a feature on Ronald Reagan entitled ‘The President’s Brain Is Missing’. It was thought to be satire. The hearings against Mr Trump may find differently.

Read More

Rishi Sunak faces mounting problems as third Tory MP quits in 24 hours

More in this section

Irish Examiner view: Unabomber set the pattern Irish Examiner view: Unabomber set the pattern
Irish Examiner view: Earth is becoming a globe of flames Irish Examiner view: Earth is becoming a globe of flames
Irish Examiner view: Are our islands the route to the future? Irish Examiner view: Are our islands the route to the future?
World politicsus politicsPlace: New JerseyPlace: FloridaPerson: Donald TrumpPerson: Boris JohnsonPerson: Nadine Dorries
<p>It is estimated that losses from weather events are doubling globally every 12 years because of various socio-economic factors — population growth, increases in building in vulnerable areas such as flood plains and coasts, additional wealth, and inflation-driven costs of replacing vulnerable infrastructure. Picture: Andy Gibson</p>

Irish Examiner view: Who will pay the piper for stormy weather?

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd