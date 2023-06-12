Irish Examiner view: Over and out

It is easy to appreciate the humour of the commentator who described the departure of former British MPs Boris Johnson and his follower Nadine Dorries as a moment — a reference to the Hollywood movie when the main protagonists decide to drive off the edge of the Grand Canyon rather than surrender to their pursuers.
However, this romanticises a denouement more Whitehall farce than Oscar winner. If this marks the end of the political career of one of western democracy’s flamboyant leaders, then what of another fighting hard to stay in the frame?
Among the accusations that former US president Donald Trump faces is he retained documents on nuclear programs, potential military vulnerabilities, and plans for retaliation in the event of an attack. These were kept, it is alleged, at his Bedminster golf club in New Jersey and at his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida.
The satirical programmeused to run a feature on Ronald Reagan entitled ‘The President’s Brain Is Missing’. It was thought to be satire. The hearings against Mr Trump may find differently.