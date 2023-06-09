Irish Examiner View: Russian claims over Kakhovka dam lack credibility

The breach of the Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine, a strategically important facility, has given the war in that country yet another twist.

The breach has already been described as the biggest ecological disaster in the region since the nuclear explosion at Chernobyl, and its impact on the environment has been disastrous across several fronts.

Thousands of people have had to flee, obviously, while the drinking water supply in large areas has been compromised. In a macabre twist, land mines which had been buried underground have been dislodged by the flooding and are now floating in the water.

Ukraine, naturally enough, has condemned Russia for destroying the dam, but Russia has retaliated in kind, accusing Ukraine of destroying the dam for its own ends.

That accusation from Russia seems hard to believe, as the facility has not been in Ukrainian hands for over a year.

The deputy US ambassador to the UN, Robert Wood, articulated the views of many on Russia’s accusation: “Why would Ukraine do this to its own territory and people, flood its land, force tens of thousands of people to leave their homes? It doesn’t make sense.”

The incident underlines how accurate Hiram Johnson was when he bequeathed us his most famous line: “The first casualty, when war comes, is truth.”

Mr Wood acknowledged that more information is needed on what exactly occurred at the dam, but the incident is a good example of the damage that has been done to Russia’s reputation.

As the aggressor in this conflict, responsible for thousands of deaths and huge destruction across Ukraine, how can Russia be taken seriously when it makes accusations of any kind? As of yesterday, it also stood accused of bombing evacuation zones near Kherson, where people are fleeing the floodwaters.

Whenever this war ends, Russia’s credibility on the international stage will remain compromised for a long time.