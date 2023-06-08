One million euro of Irish Aid support to Ukraine after dam destroyed, Tánaiste confirms

Micheál during a press conference in the Irish Secretariat in Belfast, after meeting with some of Stormont’s main political parties. Picture: Liam McBurney/PA

Thu, 08 Jun, 2023 - 20:55
Rebecca Black, PA

Ireland has announced €1m of aid support to the people of Ukraine following the destruction of the Kakhovka dam.

The war-torn country is experiencing an additional humanitarian crisis following devastating flooding as a result of the attack on the dam.

An estimated 16,000 people have already been directly affected and there is concern that total will rise in the coming days.

Tánaiste and Minister of Foreign Affairs,  Micheál Martin said the funding will support the work of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society which is a pivotal part of the local response.

It is to support immediate and urgent humanitarian needs on the ground.

“The unfolding crisis in southern Ukraine will place extraordinary pressure on an already vulnerable population,” he said.

“Funding from Ireland will support a locally led response and provide assistance to those most impacted by this catastrophe.”

