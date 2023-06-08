Irish Examiner view: Perspective is key

State exams
Irish Examiner view: Perspective is key

Leaving Cert students sat English Paper 1 yesterday. Picture: Denis Minihane

Thu, 08 Jun, 2023 - 02:00

The arrival of the State examinations is heralded by various portents, from the fine weather to the sight of anxious teens carrying pencil cases and nothing else to school.

Rather than a season of mists and mellow fruitfulness — Leaving Cert English Paper 1, yesterday — it’s a season of missed breakfasts and last-ditch cramming.

It can be difficult to strike the right note when acknowledging the stress that teens are under with examinations. 

Wishing exam candidates the best of luck, pure and simple, is the safest course of action, as all too often those ostensibly sending good wishes come across as false — or worse, humble-bragging through not-so-subtle self-promotion.

It has become a cliche to point to instances on social media of posters seeking to reassure exam candidates by contrasting their own test failures at school with supposed successes later in life.

Perspective is the key — the tests currently under way are important and must be treated with seriousness, but those in exam halls around the country should realise they are also just another stepping stone.

