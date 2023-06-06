Irish Examiner view: US is playing a dangerous game

While the widely anticipated Ukrainian counter-offensive against its Russian invaders remains understandably murky and secretive, it appears US president Joe Biden is becoming more emboldened daily.

Following his decision last month to facilitate the acquisition of F-16 fighter jets by Ukraine, Biden has continued to push the so-called ‘red lines’ laid down by Vladimir Putin.

The apocalyptic warnings by the Russian leader that such moves would draw the US into direct confrontation with Moscow, are apparently being ignored in Washington as Biden continues to expand the Ukrainian arsenal with Javelin and Stinger missiles, HIMARS rocket launchers, advanced missile defence systems, drones, helicopters, tanks and, shortly, fourth-generation fighter jets.

It has been perceived in the US that Putin has continually failed to follow through on threats of retaliation and that has emboldened the US and its European allies to believe they can keep providing weapons to Ukraine without severe consequences.

This is a somewhat dangerous game, considering Putin still has a nuclear arsenal at the tip of his finger, so managing the risk of escalation is perilous and a very difficult judgement call for Biden and his advisors to make.

As the conflict appears certain to escalate in the coming weeks and months, western allies are particularly cognisant that Putin will at some point have to call their bluff.

While Biden’s willingness to cross the Russian leader’s red lines is evident, it remains to be seen if Putin will allow the West to continue to defy him without consequence.