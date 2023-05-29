Irish Examiner view: The enemy from within

If the doomsayers are correct, and we face an existential threat from the galloping progress of artificial intelligence, then it already has the perfect access-all-areas pass into our brains by ever-increasing dependence on the internet and social media.

The latest Growing Up in Ireland study found that excessive use by children impacts their wellbeing, leading to concerns over conduct and hyperactivity levels. It concluded that 99% of the cohort it is studying reached “full saturation” by the ages of 17-18.