Irish Examiner view: Listening to younger voices 

While Ireland is something of a back-marker in the debate of allowing 16 and 17-year-olds the vote, political analysts will have noted there is a tide running among European neighbours.
This age group will be allowed to vote for the first time in next year’s European elections in Belgium, Germany, Austria, Malta, and Greece.
Outside Europe in the UK, Keir Starmer, who is likely to be the next prime minister, has suggested they should be given the vote in England and Northern Ireland (they already have it in Scotland and Wales for local and devolved elections).
Teasingly, he has also proposed that EU citizens living in the UK should be allowed to vote in general elections. The plan would add about 6.5m people to the electoral roll.
Ireland has flirted with this idea of younger enfranchisement in the past, but taken no action. Others are getting on with the job. That fact will not be lost on the youth of this country.
