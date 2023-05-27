Irish Examiner view: Listening to younger voices 

While Ireland is something of a back-marker in the debate of allowing 16 and 17-year-olds the vote, political analysts will have noted there is a tide running among European neighbours
Irish Examiner view: Listening to younger voices 

Ireland has flirted with this idea of younger enfranchisement in the past, but taken no action. Others are getting on with the job. That fact will not be lost on the youth of this country. Picture: Rui Vieira/PA

Sat, 27 May, 2023 - 02:00

While Ireland is something of a back-marker in the debate of allowing 16 and 17-year-olds the vote, political analysts will have noted there is a tide running among European neighbours. 

This age group will be allowed to vote for the first time in next year’s European elections in Belgium, Germany, Austria, Malta, and Greece.

Outside Europe in the UK, Keir Starmer, who is likely to be the next prime minister, has suggested they should be given the vote in England and Northern Ireland (they already have it in Scotland and Wales for local and devolved elections).

Teasingly, he has also proposed that EU citizens living in the UK should be allowed to vote in general elections. The plan would add about 6.5m people to the electoral roll.

Ireland has flirted with this idea of younger enfranchisement in the past, but taken no action. Others are getting on with the job. That fact will not be lost on the youth of this country.

Read More

Irish Examiner view: Issues reflect whole of society

More in this section

Irish Examiner View: Dark heart in last rites of 'Succession' Irish Examiner View: Dark heart in last rites of 'Succession'
Irish Examiner view: Welcome news Irish Examiner view: Welcome news
Irish Examiner view: Cruelty is more widespread than we think Irish Examiner view: Cruelty is more widespread than we think
votingElectionsYoung Peopledemocracyvoting ageopinionPlace: IrelandPlace: UKPlace: GreecePlace: BelgiumPlace: GermanyPlace: AustriaPlace: MaltaPerson: Keir Starmer
<p>James Whelan reading braille, at the Sensory Storytime Sessions as part of Braille Reading Day, at Childvision, National Education Centre for Blind Children. Picture: Julien Behal</p>

Irish Examiner View: Failure to help visually-impaired schoolchildren shames society

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd