Irish Examiner view: In good hands

“And what we’re prepared to give up to make things better for others and ourselves.
“In this year of centenaries, the ghosts of the past are easy to honour.
“It’s way easier to sing a rebel song about a united Ireland than decide not to sing it in order maybe have one.”
This is a man of maturity who can also speak to the young. And while he is a lifelong Manchester United supporter, he may have to suppress those interests for the opening months of his new job coincide with the eagerly anticipated Rugby World Cup when, whatever the disappointments for Leinster this weekend, the nation will be united behind its team in France.
We’re sure Patrick Kielty will find the right turn of phrase to keep us all smiling. Good luck to him in his new role.