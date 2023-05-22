Irish Examiner view: In good hands

The angst reportedly felt by members of the RTÉ board over the leaky process surrounding the appointment of their new director general may be assuaged by confirmation of another arrival whose candidature for an important high profile role was also well-trailed.

Taking over a national institution is no easy matter, but Ireland’s broadcaster has chosen wisely in selecting Patrick Kielty to become the fourth permanent host of The Late Late Show in 61 years, following in the footsteps of Gay Byrne, Pat Kenny, and Ryan Tubridy.

It is an appointment which will provide not only continuity but a point of difference in what could be a fascinating period in the history of the Republic.

Kielty, a boyish 52, cut his entertainment teeth as a stand-up in the North’s first comedy club, The Empire Laughs Back, in Belfast. He hosted his own chat show, Patrick Kielty Almost Live, for four years. He has impressed with serious documentaries including the award-winning My Dad, The Peace Deal and Me and Patrick Kielty: 100 years of Union. Heavyweight interviews don’t phase him either.

He hails from Dundrum, Co Down and played in the minor team that won a football All-Ireland in 1987. He identifies as Irish and Northern Irish and has also said: “There’s a part

of me that’s British.” He has talked eloquently about the murder of his father, John, who was shot by loyalist paramilitaries in 1988. One of his programmes included a sit-down with Jackie MacDonald, the former commander of the UDA, to discuss their shared experiences of divisions in the North.

Kielty gained international recognition when he spoke at the Shared Island Forum 18 months ago and was asked what the future might hold. He said:

A shared island means challenging ourselves to go beyond our own comfort zones.

“And what we’re prepared to give up to make things better for others and ourselves.

“In this year of centenaries, the ghosts of the past are easy to honour.

“It’s way easier to sing a rebel song about a united Ireland than decide not to sing it in order maybe have one.”

This is a man of maturity who can also speak to the young. And while he is a lifelong Manchester United supporter, he may have to suppress those interests for the opening months of his new job coincide with the eagerly anticipated Rugby World Cup when, whatever the disappointments for Leinster this weekend, the nation will be united behind its team in France.

We’re sure Patrick Kielty will find the right turn of phrase to keep us all smiling. Good luck to him in his new role.