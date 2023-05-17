Irish Examiner View: An unfortunate error of judgement

The passing of Peter Brooke, former secretary of state for Northern Ireland, will bring many readers back to the terrible days of the Troubles, when accounts of atrocities were almost a daily feature of news reports.

Brooke played his role in helping to bring peace to Northern Ireland, as has been reported since his passing, in his time as secretary ‘deniable’ talks got under way between an MI5 agent and Republican paramilitaries in 1990, while he also helped with moves to bring constitutional parties and the Irish Government towards negotiations — ‘talks about talks’, the so-called Brooke initiative.