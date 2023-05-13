Irish Examiner view: Cutting flights may be pie in the sky

SUSTAINABILITY & CLIMATE
This week, Ryanair signalled its intention to to buy some 300 Boeing 737 Max 10 aircraft worth more than €36.3bn as it prepares to fly 300m people a year from 2033. It predicts that it will transport 185m passengers in this financial year.
Cork Airport has revised its own 2023 predictions, with 2.6m passengers expected to fly this year, bringing the airport back to pre-pandemic levels more than two years earlier than anticipated. April’s figures represented a 30% increase on the same month last year, and a 19% increase on April 2019.