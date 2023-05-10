Irish Examiner view: Cork City development plan takes a step backwards

The new Cork City development plan has already undergone significant changes, just nine months into its life cycle.

As reported here yesterday, measures aimed at reducing parking within the city are to be relaxed — the designation of parking zones in the city is to be tweaked, and the maximum car parking standards are to be updated, which will have the effect of increasing the amount of parking to be allowed in certain zones in the city.