Irish Examiner view: Cork City development plan takes a step backwards

The new Cork City development plan has already undergone significant changes, just nine months into its life cycle.
As reported here yesterday, measures aimed at reducing parking within the city are to be relaxed — the designation of parking zones in the city is to be tweaked, and the maximum car parking standards are to be updated, which will have the effect of increasing the amount of parking to be allowed in certain zones in the city.
This is an extraordinary move by any standards.
The commentary accompanying this change from Cork City Council officers and elected members alike is also disquieting. One council official described the proposals as “the most progressive in the country”, while a councillor called them a sensible compromise.
But these changes run contrary to all environmental sense. No one can claim to be unaware of the hard choices facing all of us when it comes to the future of the planet — individual choices which must be made at the local level.
As we report today, climate experts believe next year will be the warmest year on record, possibly surpassing the 1.5C temperature rise limit that scientists say is needed to stave off the very worst effects of climate change.
Increasing car parking spaces at a time when the reduction of carbon emissions is a target of practically every organisation flies in the face of that challenge. While our transport infrastructure must be improved, we must also not make the same mistakes of developing our cities primarily around cars.
Tuesday, May 9, 2023 - 10:00 PM
