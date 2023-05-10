Irish Examiner view: Time to forge a new attitude to alcohol 

Readers will no doubt be aware of the sweeping changes to the licensing laws envisaged in legislative proposals circulated earlier in the year. The General Scheme of the Sale of Alcohol Bill (2022) would allow alcohol licences for museums and galleries, pubs would stay open for longer, and nightclubs could remain open until 6am.

There is a long-running argument in favour of such liberal opening hours, one which is plausible enough. It centres on one unfortunate consequence resulting from the current legislation — a standard, universal closing time means the streets can be thronged with revellers all leaving hostelries at the same time, with the accompanying potential for misunderstandings, to put it politely.