Irish Examiner view: 'Dawn Chorus' an opportunity to savour

The annual avian extravaganza that is RTÉ’s Dawn Chorus gives the public an opportunity to savour the beauty and vibrancy of our native birdlife.

This year’s event, last Saturday was no different, highlighting yet again the wonderful diversity of Irish birds: Robins, sparrows, blackbirds, thrushes, wood pigeons, wrens, and warblers. So too the songs of our seabirds — gannets, puffins, kittiwakes, razorbills, terns, cormorants, and godwits.