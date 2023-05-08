Irish Examiner View: Scrapping of proud military celebrations across Russia tells a sorry tale

The celebration of victory in “the Great Patriotic War” over Nazi Germany is one of the essential dates every May in the Russian calendar, with a chance for Moscow’s war machine to strut its stuff through Red Square.
Tomorrow’s May 9 Victory Day will be different.
Six Russian regions have scrapped their celebrations because of worries of presenting the Ukrainians/url] with tempting targets.
Meanwhile, last week’s appearance of hostile drones over the Kremlin have brought the consequences of Vladimir Putin’s “special military operation” to the heart of the capital, though Ukraine has denied having anything to do with this, despite Russia’s claims.
Ukrainian armies were among the spearheads of the attack on Berlin in 1945. Now they are poised for further offensives against their old allies.
It is a tragedy for which one man is ultimately responsible.