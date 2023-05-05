Irish Examiner view: Legacy of empire

Former colonies speak up
The coronation of King Charles III will take place tomorrow.

Fri, 05 May, 2023 - 02:00

Readers do not have to wait long for the coronation of King Charles III, due to take place tomorrow in London.

Those interested in the ceremony will have plenty to enjoy themselves, while those averse to the House of Windsor can avail themselves of the remote control in search of distraction elsewhere on television.

The UK media has gorged itself on coronation coverage in recent days: Many outlets have been comparing and contrasting the ceremonies and context of 1953, when Queen Elizabeth II was crowned, with her son’s impending promotion to the corner office.

Not all of the focus has been on issues as light as the origins of coronation chicken, the dish (and sandwich filling) which became one of the few surviving legacies of that 1953 event.

Representatives from 12 Commonwealth countries have come together to call on the new king to acknowledge and apologise for the impacts and ongoing legacy from British “genocide and colonisation”.

They wish to start discussions “about slavery’s enduring impact”, “starting discussions about reparations”, “repatriation of all remains of our collective peoples”, and “return of all of our cultural treasures and artefacts”.

In short, a full accounting of the British empire’s behaviour in territories across the globe over several centuries. Developments in this regard will be watched closely by more than 12 Commonwealth countries.

British Commonwealth representatives ask for reparations and apology ahead of coronation

