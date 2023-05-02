Eleven active nursing homes converted into accommodation for Ukrainians

There were 11 active nursing homes converted into accommodation for Ukrainian refugees before the practice was banned, it has emerged.

However, the Government has confirmed the ban will be reviewed.

The conversion of the homes was stopped because of the impact on affected residents and their families.

Minister for older people Mary Butler said the move to exclude active nursing homes from consideration for temporary accommodation was to avoid “unintentionally incentivising” such homes to leave the market.

However, she added this decision would be reviewed “given the changing situation with regard to accommodation for persons under temporary protection”.

Hiqa confirmed that since the invasion of Ukraine by Russia in February 2022, an additional six active nursing homes have deregistered, putting further strain on the sector that already has a scarcity of beds.

Nursing Home Ireland chief executive Tadhg Daly said it was not viable for the now-closed nursing homes to continue operating.

“The escalation in the cost environment regrettably proved a tipping point for many providers, with fees payable under Fair Deal not based on cost realities," he said.

However, advocacy group Care Champion’s Eimear Fitzgerald has worked with families impacted by nursing homes transforming into accommodation for Ukrainians and said the trend of converting shows the sector’s “business” nature.

“While we certainly appreciate that there’s a problem in relation to accommodation for refugees and Ukrainians, that is not to be denied at all, but this is really people hopping on the bandwagon and by solving one problem, we are creating a major problem for elderly people,” she said.

'Major effects' on residents

She said there had been “major effects” on residents who have had to leave their homes along with their family members who had put thought into their prior choice due to practicalities and locality.

“Some had been in these places for quite a long time and the upheaval to actually move is bad enough and for the extended family as well but the problem of trying to find another suitable nursing home was a major issue for a lot of the families,” she said.

Ms Fitzgerald said the scarcity of nursing home beds had been exacerbated by the sector being “a hard-nosed profit-making business”, saying the search for a bed is often “traumatic”.

Similar to the housing crisis, Ms Fitzgerald said families are nearly taking any bed that is available.

“The system is in a very bad state, but this is certainly compounding the issue.”