Eleven active nursing homes converted into accommodation for Ukrainians

Conversion of the homes, which was stopped because of the impact on affected residents and their families, to be reviewed, minister says
Eleven active nursing homes converted into accommodation for Ukrainians

Minister for older people Mary Butler said the move to exclude active nursing homes from consideration for temporary accommodation was to avoid 'unintentionally incentivising' such homes to leave the market. Picture: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie

Tue, 02 May, 2023 - 19:00
Jack White

There were 11 active nursing homes converted into accommodation for Ukrainian refugees before the practice was banned, it has emerged.

However, the Government has confirmed the ban will be reviewed.

The conversion of the homes was stopped because of the impact on affected residents and their families.

Minister for older people Mary Butler said the move to exclude active nursing homes from consideration for temporary accommodation was to avoid “unintentionally incentivising” such homes to leave the market.

However, she added this decision would be reviewed “given the changing situation with regard to accommodation for persons under temporary protection”.

Hiqa confirmed that since the invasion of Ukraine by Russia in February 2022, an additional six active nursing homes have deregistered, putting further strain on the sector that already has a scarcity of beds.

Nursing Home Ireland chief executive Tadhg Daly said it was not viable for the now-closed nursing homes to continue operating.

“The escalation in the cost environment regrettably proved a tipping point for many providers, with fees payable under Fair Deal not based on cost realities," he said.

However, advocacy group Care Champion’s Eimear Fitzgerald has worked with families impacted by nursing homes transforming into accommodation for Ukrainians and said the trend of converting shows the sector’s “business” nature.

“While we certainly appreciate that there’s a problem in relation to accommodation for refugees and Ukrainians, that is not to be denied at all, but this is really people hopping on the bandwagon and by solving one problem, we are creating a major problem for elderly people,” she said.

'Major effects' on residents

She said there had been “major effects” on residents who have had to leave their homes along with their family members who had put thought into their prior choice due to practicalities and locality.

“Some had been in these places for quite a long time and the upheaval to actually move is bad enough and for the extended family as well but the problem of trying to find another suitable nursing home was a major issue for a lot of the families,” she said.

Ms Fitzgerald said the scarcity of nursing home beds had been exacerbated by the sector being “a hard-nosed profit-making business”, saying the search for a bed is often “traumatic”.

Similar to the housing crisis, Ms Fitzgerald said families are nearly taking any bed that is available.

“The system is in a very bad state, but this is certainly compounding the issue.”

Read More

First modular homes in Cork to be ready for refugees by June

More in this section

Youghal RNLI called out four times over bank holiday weekend Youghal RNLI called out four times over bank holiday weekend
'He had a cup of tea and all with us': Bob Odenkirk delights with visit to Cork museum 'He had a cup of tea and all with us': Bob Odenkirk delights with visit to Cork museum
Body of man discovered in Bantry Body of man discovered in Bantry
Nursing homes#UkraineRefugeesPerson: Mary ButlerPerson: Tadhg DalyOrganisation: Nursing Homes Ireland
Eleven active nursing homes converted into accommodation for Ukrainians

Couple settle for €130,000 in case against Cork hospital over baby's death

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd