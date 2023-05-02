Irish Examiner view: Crown allegiance is wavering 

It is understandable that a large rump of the British people has taken exception to being asked to swear an oath of allegiance to King Charles III during his coronation next Saturday.
While many politicians feel this oath is merely an extension to that which members of the House of Commons and the House of Lords have to take on assuming office, many others feel that asking the public to take it is a step too far.
Indeed, many Britons feel that, rather than the public being asked to swear allegiance to the crown, the new king should be taking an oath of allegiance to his people instead.
The matter is also a step away from the traditions of a coronation, where there was a traditional “homage of peers”. Those in attendance at the ceremony at Westminster Abbey, as well as those watching online or on television, in public parks and pubs will be encouraged to join “a chorus of millions of voices” swearing the oath.
In taking the decision to ask this of the British people, the royal family and the Church of England have seemingly managed to further alienate themselves from the lives of a public which is suffering financially from recent cost of living hikes and the unintended and unforeseen consequences of Brexit.
And, with the coronation ceremonies costing the British taxpayers an estimated £100m (€114m), many there feel the money would be better spent paying nurses, teachers, public servants, and those in many other sectors currently striking for better pay.
British people are proud and honourable, but asking them to take an oath of allegiance to King Charles — who is an enormously wealthy individual anyway — might just further engender public apathy towards the royal family.