Irish Examiner view: Obstacles on the mission to inform

It is perhaps beyond parody that a conference called to discuss the ways in which Ireland’s defamation laws suppress freedom of expression has been stopped from issuing a recording of proceedings because of concerns that they may attract a writ for libel.
The meeting, organised by non-profit campaigners Index on Censorship at Trinity College, Dublin, debated the role of strategic lawsuits against public participation — known by its acronym of ‘Slapps’ — usually deployed by wealthy individuals to silence public-interest reporting.
The programme featured contributions from Mary Lawlor, a UN special rapporteur, and Bill Browder, an activist financier known for his opposition to Vladimir Putin. Case studies included the “cash for ash” scandal in the North and the FAI.
TCD’s legal team blocked plans to publish a recording of the conference or issue a copy to Index on Censorship unless the organisation provides it with legal waivers, including those signed by speakers.